Burlington man racing to help pregnant fiancée cleared of driving on sidewalk; cited for later actions

BURLINGTON — A man tased by police after racing on a mini-bike to help his pregnant fiancée has been cleared of a citation alleging that he improperly drove on the sidewalk.

Desmen H. Pete has been found guilty, however, of other municipal court citations stemming from a May 9 altercation with Burlington police that occurred while his fiancée was going into labor.

Court records show that Pete pleaded no contest to resisting an officer and will pay a $375 fine on that citation. He also pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct, although that charge will be dismissed after six months if he meets conditions.

A charge of operating after suspension has been downgraded to license not on person, with a fine of $124.

In exchange for Pete’s pleading no contest to the other charges, the prosecutor for Burlington Municipal Court agreed to drop the citation for driving on a sidewalk.

A judge in municipal court approved the plea agreement on Sept. 22.

The situation