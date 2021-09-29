Burlington man racing to help pregnant fiancée cleared of driving on sidewalk; cited for later actions

BURLINGTON — A man tased by police after racing on a mini-bike to help his pregnant fiancée has been cleared of a citation alleging that he improperly drove on the sidewalk.
Desmen H. Pete has been found guilty, however, of other municipal court citations stemming from a May 9 altercation with Burlington police that occurred while his fiancée was going into labor.
Court records show that Pete pleaded no contest to resisting an officer and will pay a $375 fine on that citation. He also pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct, although that charge will be dismissed after six months if he meets conditions.
A charge of operating after suspension has been downgraded to license not on person, with a fine of $124.
In exchange for Pete’s pleading no contest to the other charges, the prosecutor for Burlington Municipal Court agreed to drop the citation for driving on a sidewalk.
A judge in municipal court approved the plea agreement on Sept. 22.
The situation
Pete, 22, of Burlington, was arrested May 9 after police spotted him allegedly riding a mini-bike on a sidewalk. An altercation occurred when police stopped him near his home in the 300 block of Joan Street.
Pete told officers that he was racing to help his fiancée, who was in labor. But when he became disruptive and combative toward officers, Pete was tased and taken into custody.
After refusing help from officers on the scene, Taylor Holbek was helped by others to a hospital, where doctors prevented her from going into labor prematurely.
Pete later said officers used excessive force and showed disregard for his fiancee’s medical emergency.
Burlington police officials said their review of the incident determined that officers handled the situation appropriately.