LYONS — A 35-year-old Burlington man died after a Friday night crash on the Burlington Bypass, the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office has reported.
Jason Kuharske succumbed to injuries after being airlifted to a regional trauma center, sheriff’s officials announced Monday afternoon.
At approximately 8:04 p.m. Friday, the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle injury crash on Highway 36 at Highway 11 in the Town of Lyons, just west of the Burlington city limits. Sheriff’s deputies, along with Lyons and Burlington fire and rescue units, arrived on scene and found a vehicle on Highway 11 with severe damage. Another vehicle was found on Highway 36 in a ditch.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, preliminary investigation revealed that a 2020 Jeep Gladiator, driven by Kuharske, was eastbound on Highway 36 when it crossed the center line just west of the Highway 11 overpass and struck a 2010 Ford Escape, driven by Holly Hintz, 33, of Burlington, which was westbound on Highway 36.
The Jeep went off the roadway and down the embankment, rolling over multiple times before it came to rest on the east side of Highway 11. Hintz was uninjured as were her two 11-year-old passengers, sheriff’s officials said.
The crash remained under investigation by the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit as of Monday.
Agencies assisting at the scene included the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, the Burlington Police Department, Lyons Fire and Rescue, Burlington Fire, Burlington Rescue, Flight for Life, and the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Double-fatality on Saturday
Walworth County deputies also reported responding to a double-fatality crash Saturday morning in the Town of La Grange, which is north of Elkhorn and southeast of Whitewater.
At approximately 7:07 a.m. Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle head-on crash on Highway 67 approximately one quarter mile south of Nelson Road. Sheriff’s deputies along with La Grange Fire and Rescue units arrived on scene and found two vehicles with severe damage and one on fire.
Investigation revealed that a 2006 Chevy Uplander van was northbound on Highway 67 when it crossed the center line and struck a southbound 2018 Chevy Trax head-on. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene by the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office and both were sole occupants in their vehicles, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
The Chevy Trax was driven by 59-year-old Kevin Stevenson of Genoa City, sheriff’s officials confirmed Monday.
The identity of the driver of the Chevy Uplander had not been released as of Monday afternoon. The Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office was working to confirm identification, sheriff’s officials said.