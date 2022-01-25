 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Burlington man dies in Upper Peninsula snowmobile crash

A 73-year-old Wisconsin man was killed when the snowmobile he was riding with his wife missed a corner on a snowmobile trail and struck a tree in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, authorities say.

Michigan conservation officers investigating the crash said Richard Reesman of Burlington, Wis., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred at about 1:45 p.m. Sunday along Snowmobile Trail No. 160, near Lookout Mountain in Ironwood Township.

Reesman's 71-year-old wife, Kathy, reported the crash to Ashland County, Wisconsin, dispatchers via cellphone.

Kathy Reesman was hospitalized for shoulder pain.

