BURLINGTON — A 21-year-old man is in custody after being accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Seth Beining is being held at Racine County Jail and has been charged with three counts of first degree sexual assault of child under 13 years old and one count of first degree repeated sexual assault of same child.

According to a news release, the Racine County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a possible sexual assault of a child in the Town of Burlington on April 17.

The child was taken to the hospital, where apparent signs of sexual assault were found, according to RCSO.

The RCSO Criminal Investigations Bureau executed a search warrant and interviewed Beining.

According to RCSO, Beining allegedly admitted to having sexual contact with the child on numerous occasions and blamed the child for initiating the contact.

A forensic interview with the child, which is used to assist law enforcement with cases of child maltreatment, has been scheduled at the Racine County Child Advocacy Center.

The center specializes in medical exams, forensic interviews, advocacy services and health screenings.

