Burlington man charged with 3rd OWI, allegedly threatened officer's family

TOWN OF NORWAY — A Burlington man has been charged with his 3rd OWI and allegedly threatened an officer’s family.

Jeffrey A. Willis, 39, of the 29900 block of Meadow Drive, was charged with a felony count of threat to a law enforcement officer, and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence-third offense.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, an officer was sent to the area near Highway 36 and Muskego Dam Road for a vehicle that was swerving.

Upon arrival, the officer saw the vehicle drift from the left lane to the right lane and stop at a green light for 30 to 40 seconds. Willis leaned back in the seat and appeared to be sleeping. He said that he had a few drinks and a breathalyzer test showed results of 0.217, more than twice the legal limit. There were six cans of beer in the car with two of them empty.