 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burlington man charged with 3rd OWI, allegedly threatened officer's family
0 comments

Burlington man charged with 3rd OWI, allegedly threatened officer's family

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TOWN OF NORWAY — A Burlington man has been charged with his 3rd OWI and allegedly threatened an officer’s family.

Jeffrey A. Willis, 39, of the 29900 block of Meadow Drive, was charged with a felony count of threat to a law enforcement officer, and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence-third offense.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, an officer was sent to the area near Highway 36 and Muskego Dam Road for a vehicle that was swerving.

Upon arrival, the officer saw the vehicle drift from the left lane to the right lane and stop at a green light for 30 to 40 seconds. Willis leaned back in the seat and appeared to be sleeping. He said that he had a few drinks and a breathalyzer test showed results of 0.217, more than twice the legal limit. There were six cans of beer in the car with two of them empty.

While being transported to the hospital, Willis allegedly said “You know I’m going to deny everything. You should let me go. I could be out killing (racial slurs). Maybe I should’ve shot your mom, maybe I put a bullet in your kid, maybe you let me off then.” At the hospital Willis allegedly kicked the door open and kept his foot pinned to it, saying “Don’t you ever (expletive) with me.” During a blood draw Willis allegedly said “I’ll (expletive) you up and you’ll get your brains beat.” On his way to jail, Willis bragged about his criminal history and said this was the third case for assaulting law enforcement.

Willis was given a $2,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Jan. 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News