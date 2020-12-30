Burlington man charged with 3rd OWI, allegedly threatened officer's family

TOWN OF NORWAY — A Burlington man has been charged with his 3rd OWI and allegedly threatened an officer’s family.
Jeffrey A. Willis, 39, of the 29900 block of Meadow Drive, was charged with a felony count of threat to a law enforcement officer, and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence-third offense.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Monday, an officer was sent to the area near Highway 36 and Muskego Dam Road for a vehicle that was swerving.
Upon arrival, the officer saw the vehicle drift from the left lane to the right lane and stop at a green light for 30 to 40 seconds. Willis leaned back in the seat and appeared to be sleeping. He said that he had a few drinks and a breathalyzer test showed results of 0.217, more than twice the legal limit. There were six cans of beer in the car with two of them empty.
While being transported to the hospital, Willis allegedly said “You know I’m going to deny everything. You should let me go. I could be out killing (racial slurs). Maybe I should’ve shot your mom, maybe I put a bullet in your kid, maybe you let me off then.” At the hospital Willis allegedly kicked the door open and kept his foot pinned to it, saying “Don’t you ever (expletive) with me.” During a blood draw Willis allegedly said “I’ll (expletive) you up and you’ll get your brains beat.” On his way to jail, Willis bragged about his criminal history and said this was the third case for assaulting law enforcement.
Willis was given a $2,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Jan. 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 29
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Demond L Seay
Demond L Seay, 4100 block of 38th Avenue, Kenosha, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, post or publish a sexually explicit image without consent, felony bail jumping.
Broderick M Summerville
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Broderick M Summerville, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer.
Rickey C Ware Jr.
Rickey C Ware Jr., Sheboygan, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration), operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jeffrey A Willis
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jeffrey A Willis, 29900 block of Meadow Drive, Burlington, threat to law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration).
Dion A Daniels
Dion (aka Timmy Hall) A Daniels, 1600 block of Morton Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Jaquay Q Hiler
Jaquay Q Hiler, 1600 block of 16th Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
James E Hudson
James E Hudson, 1600 block of 16th Street, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Ametria L Barnes
Ametria L Barnes, 1700 block of Maple Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Michael J Hohn
Michael J Hohn, Trevor, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), second degree recklessly endangering safety, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kimberly A Marienau
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kimberly A Marienau, Trevor, Wisconsin, possession of THC, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur).
Ruben J Murry
Ruben J Murry, 3900 block of Colorado Court, Racine, aggravated battery (elderly person), felony intimidation of a victim, criminal damage to property.