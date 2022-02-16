Burlington makes saving Echo Lake a placeholder project in state grant application

BURLINGTON — Burlington City Council members have agreed to seek state funds to save Echo Lake, but they also are reserving the option to change their minds later and remove the lake.

The decision Wednesday night, by a 6-1 vote, establishes a placeholder project in a state grant application while city officials continue to study the emotional issue and perhaps put it to a citywide referendum.

A final decision is not likely for several months, which means it will fall to a new City Council being installed after the April 5 elections bring three new aldermen to the table.

Several aldermen on Wednesday raised questions about the possibility of switching directions on the project after learning if a state grant will be awarded. Few on the current council have publicly declared their intentions on an issue that is stirring not only heated debate in the community, but also strong rhetoric.

One resident who addressed aldermen before Wednesday's vote referred to the "corruption" of city officials who disagree with her position on Echo Lake, which she did not make clear.

City Council President Jon Schultz issued an appeal to residents and others to refrain from leveling harsh accusations and unfounded charges against people who take an opposing view on the lake matter.

"Don't undermine yourself ultimately smearing people," Schultz said. "Let's not be torn apart by this."

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has notified Burlington that the aging dam at Echo Lake no longer meets safety standards. The dam must either be upgraded and expanded, or it must be removed and the lake permanently drained.

The lake has been a part of Burlington for more than 150 years, and it has been a favorite site for public recreation and events. But it also has become neglected and polluted in recent years.

If the manmade lake is removed, the White River would resume flowing naturally, opening up possibilities for redevelopment of the site adjacent to the Veterans Terrace event center and the city's Echo Veterans Memorial Park.

The Burlington Park Board voted in January to recommend removing the dam and draining the lake.

City engineers have calculated that saving the lake would cost more than $5 million to modify the dam and dredge the lake bottom. Removing the dam and draining the lake would cost less, with estimates ranging from $1.1 million to $2 million.

Although the city hopes to obtain grants and maybe other, private donors, the project could hit Burlington taxpayers in the pocketbook.

City officials have projected that borrowing $5 million to save the lake would increase property taxes for the average homeowner by $68 a year over 20 years, for a total of $1,368. By comparison, borrowing $1.5 million to remove the lake would cost the same homeowner $20 a year, or a total of $409.

An informal city survey shows roughly two-thirds of Burlington residents want to save the lake. The survey was completed by about 400 of the 10,000 people who live in Burlington.

Mayor Jeannie Hefty, who says she, too, supports restoring the lake, cited the survey results Wednesday as a reason for using lake preservation as the placeholder project in the state grant application.

Alderman Tom Preusker, however, pointed out that many people taking the survey and attending meetings on the issue live outside the city.

Preusker joined other aldermen in voicing questions about the possibilities for reversing course later and choosing to drain the lake. He said the council is moving forward on the grant application without making a firm decision.

"We owe it to find the best options either way," he said.

Collection: Burlington charts a path toward tough decisions on its beloved Echo Lake Follow along as we chronicle the steps that Burlington has taken so far while confronting the dilemma of either investing millions to save Ech…

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.