BURLINGTON — The City of Burlington has nearly run out of space for commercial development and it has been a while since new residential properties were built in the city. But that could change in the coming years.
Burlington is looking at establishing a tax incremental district around and including the Burlington Manufacturing and Office Park, which is more than 300 acres, to create opportunities for developers to build commercial, residential and senior living facilities.
“The city is really almost out of both (commercial and residential space),” City Administrator Carina Walters said.
“We have a couple of pocket areas around the city for residential for possible future development … other than that we’re pretty much out.”
Over the past several years, the city has had conversations with the owners of the property around the BMOP about future development, Walters said.
The city has asked Ehlers, a firm that specializes in public finance, to put together a feasibility study to evaluate the tax incremental financing (TIF) options and the firm is currently receiving information from developers looking to build on the area.
“If the TIF doesn’t work, then more than likely there will perhaps be discussions for other incentives or not, which will be the council’s decision,” Walters said.
Walters said the study is likely to be presented within the next three or four months, with the boundaries of a possible TID to be revealed in the next six months.
Before anything is agreed upon, the proposal would have to make its way through the city Plan Commission, Community Development Authority and City Council.
It also would be presented before the Town of Burlington for extraterritorial approval, in keeping with a policy between the city and the town to allow the other entity to approve development if it is within a 2-mile radius of the border. While it is not required for the town to approve the agreement, city officials are confident the town with be on board.
“From a Council perspective, there’s a lot of excitement, there’s a lot of need that we know we need,” Walters said.
It is possible that a supplier or vendor for the Foxconn Technology Group, which is building a manufacturing campus in Mount Pleasant, could locate to the BMOP.
“We all know there are businesses that want to be near Foxconn, that first rung of business that can afford to be there, but there are other rungs of business that either don’t need to be or don’t necessarily, financially, want to be near Foxconn,” Walters said. “Considering Burlington is probably a 35-minute drive, we either see ourselves as a possibility to be further residential, or maybe there are suppliers to Foxconn that might be interested in the city.”
However, Walters said, the city is not motivated by Foxconn and is instead responding to what it has been hearing from citizens.
“The city has needs for residential as well as senior living, as well as commercial and industrial,” Walters said.
Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty said this plan hits on a number of different needs, especially senior living, to be addressed in the city.
“We are trying to address what we need and not just sit on it,” Hefty said.
Hefty said the apartments that could be coming to the area would be on the high-end side, with monthly rent ranging from $1,000 to $1,800.
