Burlington library turns the page on charging fines for books returned late

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library is doing away with a tradition that most patrons probably will not miss: fines.

The city-owned library has joined a growing trend of libraries eliminating financial penalties for anyone who returns books or other borrowed materials past their due date.

Not only that, the library is waiving previous overdue fines, granting amnesty to past customers in the hope that they will return — and bring back whatever they borrowed.

Fines had cost 25 cents a day for each borrowed item, and once a person reached $10 owed to the library they were no longer able to borrow anything else.

Going “fine-free” is intended to make the library more welcoming and to draw more visitors by getting away from the negative notion that customers could end up feeling punished.

Library Director Joe Davies said some people do not even step inside the library because they know that, under the old practice, missing the return date on a book meant paying a price. “That’s 180 degrees away from where we want to be,” Davies said. “We want people to use the library.”

The library dropped all fines effective April 1.

Pandemic was ‘eye opening’