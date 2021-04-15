Burlington library turns the page on charging fines for books returned late

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library is doing away with a tradition that most patrons probably will not miss: fines.
The city-owned library has joined a growing trend of libraries eliminating financial penalties for anyone who returns books or other borrowed materials past their due date.
Not only that, the library is waiving previous overdue fines, granting amnesty to past customers in the hope that they will return — and bring back whatever they borrowed.
Fines had cost 25 cents a day for each borrowed item, and once a person reached $10 owed to the library they were no longer able to borrow anything else.
Going “fine-free” is intended to make the library more welcoming and to draw more visitors by getting away from the negative notion that customers could end up feeling punished.
Library Director Joe Davies said some people do not even step inside the library because they know that, under the old practice, missing the return date on a book meant paying a price. “That’s 180 degrees away from where we want to be,” Davies said. “We want people to use the library.”
The library dropped all fines effective April 1.
Pandemic was ‘eye opening’
Michelle Hughes, who visits the library about twice a month, said she was impressed to hear about the new policy of penalty-free forgiveness for returning materials late.
“I think that’s amazing,” she said.
Even though the 25-cents-a-day fine was not terribly steep, Hughes said, it did discourage some people from becoming library users. For some, she said, “Just that little bit of money is a big deal.”
The Wisconsin Library Association says that more and more libraries are going fine-free, as the public repositories of books and movies try to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sherry Machones, president of the statewide association, said after the pandemic forced libraries to close, many patrons missed their return dates and faced escalating fines. Library administrators realized that dropping the fines would be a positive way to welcome the public back after the pandemic slowed, Machones said.
“It was just kind of an eye-opening experience,” she said. “A lot of us took a look at our mission.”
She estimated that two-thirds of Wisconsin’s public libraries now are fine-free.
Waterford Public Library went “fine-free” last year, and the Racine Public Library adopted the same practice in 2018.
Seeking equity
The Burlington library, located at 166 E. Jefferson St., draws about 160,000 visitors a year with a collection of 70,000 books, movies, CDs and other materials for people to borrow.
The library dropped fines for overdue children’s materials about three years ago. Adding all other materials to the fine-free policy became a logical next step to make the library more appealing to all customers.
Danielle Larson, vice president of the library board, said the loss of revenue is not significant, and it is far less important than welcoming patrons and freeing up staff to focus on customer service.
Dropping fines also means that the library is equally accessible to low-income patrons for whom small fines hit much harder.
“It makes things equitable,” Larson said. “That is so important, especially in the climate today.”