BURLINGTON — In spite of being squeezed for space, the Burlington Public Library is planning to make due, with perhaps some renovations, with the space they have at 166 E. Jefferson St.
In the 2019 budget, the City Council allocated $15,000 to the library for a strategic plan and increased the library’s general funding by $12,000.
“The big selling point for making the increase was that we’re planning on doing strategic planning,” said Library Director Joe Davies.
Davies said this year’s increase is the first the library has received since approximately 2010.
Looking ahead
The library’s last strategic plan was done in 2006 and it acknowledged the facility lacked adequate space. More than a decade later, that’s still the case.
“Generally speaking, we had the sense, dating back to last strategic plan, that there’s not enough space in the library to do all the things we’re trying to do,” said Davies.
The largest meeting room accommodates 45 people, which Davies said is too small for some of the most popular children’s and adult programs.
Davies said the library has the paperwork ready to establish a foundation to raise funds for a possible expansion or renovation, but it has been put on hold until they receive the results of the strategic plan.
“(The library will) hopefully use the input we receive to inform and justify the decision to renovate or expand the existing facility,” said Davies. “We think that portion, where we’re going to be doing fundraising, that comes after we have a plan and can say, ‘This is what we’re trying to do.’ Instead of asking people to give money and we promise we’ll do something good with it.”
The board had considered relocating the library, but an appropriate space at a reasonable cost wasn’t available. Plus, there are benefits to the current site.
“This library and this library building are iconic to Burlington,” said Davies. “The Library Board wasn’t really comfortable in pursing a move unless that was in line with a larger strategic plan or goal.”
Programming
Davies said he also hopes the plan will provide insight into the kind of programming that people want to see.
“We want to make sure we have a facility that’s offering programs that they want and surveying the needs that they have,” said Davies.
The number of adult programs went up by 76 percent this past year and attendance went up by 86 percent. The library has also started programs in which it delivers materials to people who are home-bound or live in nursing care facilities.
Davies anticipates the library will put out a request for proposals in early 2019.
