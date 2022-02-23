Burlington library seeks its place among public projects needing millions of dollars in support

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library and its boosters are preparing to unveil a fundraising campaign for a $9 million library expansion that has been in the works for many years.

A consultant has found that the library could raise about $3 million in private donations, and that it will rely on the city to provide the remaining $6 million through property taxes or other sources.

Library officials are mindful of the fact that they could be seeking public and private support at the same time that Burlington taxpayers are being asked to fund a project involving Echo Lake.

Consultant Jodi Sweeney noted that an Echo Lake project costing perhaps $5 million or more could take “precedence” over the library among some people. Sweeney responded by urging library officials and supporters to start raising money immediately.

“There is a window of opportunity to do a campaign for the library,” Sweeney wrote in her report. “And that is now.”

Members of the Burlington Library Board are expected soon to consider the report and to discuss the fundraising effort.

Board President Danielle Larson said she hopes to get a library campaign started before a proposed citywide referendum on Echo Lake in November. Larson said she is optimistic about finding donors for the library expansion, if Echo Lake does not “overshadow” the project.

“We’re trying to move forward as quickly as possible,” she said. “We don’t want to lose momentum.”

More than a decade

Library officials and supporters have been talking since at least 2008 about the need to expand and modernize the city-owned library at 166 E. Jefferson St. The former onetime post office property attracts more than 150,000 visitors a year.

As options for the library were being mulled over, Echo Lake became another issue requiring attention.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources in 2015 notified Burlington that the aging dam at Echo Lake no longer meets safety standards. By the year 2025, the city-owned dam must either be upgraded, or it must be removed and the lake permanently drained.

City engineers have calculated that saving the lake would cost more than $5 million to modify the dam and dredge the lake bottom. Removing the dam and draining the lake would cost less, with estimates ranging from $1.1 million to $2 million.

Although the city hopes to obtain grants and maybe private donors, the project could hit Burlington taxpayers in the pocketbook.

Borrowing $5 million to save the lake would increase property taxes for the average homeowner by $68 a year over 20 years, for a total of $1,368. By comparison, borrowing $1.5 million to remove the lake would cost the same homeowner $20 a year, or a total of $409.

The Burlington Park Board is recommending that the City Council vote to remove the dam and drain the lake.

The City Council has put off deciding the issue, possibly until after a citywide referendum under discussion for November to gauge public sentiment about saving or removing the troubled manmade lake.

City’s debts

The city’s total annual budget of $31 million currently includes about $8 million in property tax collections, as well as $3 million in payments on old outstanding debts. The city is still paying off money borrowed to build a new $5.4 million public swimming pool in 2018.

In her assessment of library fundraising prospects, Sweeney recommends first setting sights on raising $1.5 million to $2.5 million in private donations.

Sweeney reports that the library expansion’s $9 million price tag causes “sticker shock” for some in the community. But she also found that the library has strong support as a public resource and a treasured community institution.

“If we come together as a community now, we will have an expanded library that will serve as a catalyst for downtown renovation,” she reports. “And that will serve as a community civic and cultural center now and for future generations.”

Library officials are hopeful that Burlington residents can keep the library and Echo Lake separate.

Library Director Joe Davies said he is optimistic about raising money for the library project, regardless of whatever approach the city takes on salvaging or removing the lake.

“There will always be lots of things going on,” he said. “We support other projects; we hope other projects will support us.”

Scott Carson, president of the Friends of the Library group, agreed that fundraising should progress smoothly once people understand the need for library improvements.

Referring to Echo Lake, Carson said Burlington residents share a “camaraderie” about the community, and they support public improvements when needed.

He added: “I think there’s enough love in the community.”

