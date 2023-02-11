BURLINGTON — New projections show that Burlington Public Library expansion costs have grown more than $2 million, raising the prospect of having to choose between more taxpayer support or less building.

A project discussed for many years to give Burlington a bigger library was initially expected to cost $9 million, but consultants now forecast that the price tag will reach $11.5 million.

The result is another delay on library expansion, as officials grapple with rising costs at the same time the city is facing several other big-ticket expenditures.

Library officials say they are holding off until they hear from city leaders, probably this summer, whether the $11.5 million project is plausible or whether the expansion needs to be downsized.

Burlington Library Board President Danielle Larson noted the city’s recent decision to spend $9 million on restoring Echo Lake, and said she is uncertain how much the city is willing to commit to the library.

“The city has so many large projects on the horizon,” she said. “If the time is not right, the time is not right.”

Library officials and supporters have been talking since at least 2008 about expanding and modernizing the city-owned library at 166 E. Jefferson St. The former post office property attracts more than 150,000 visitors a year.

A consultant last year laid out a strategy for building a three-story addition by seeking $6 million from the city and raising another $3 million in private donations.

The consultant urged library backers to begin fundraising immediately to get ahead of a possible future Echo Lake project.

But when the city decided to hold a public referendum on Echo Lake in November, the library project stalled.

After voters in the referendum signaled a preference for restoring Echo Lake rather than the less-costly option of removing the lake, city leaders approved a $9 million investment in the lake.

The city also has discussed building a new City Hall and other major capital expenditures.

Library officials then asked their consultants for updated numbers on the three-story addition, and they discovered that the price tag had jumped to about $11.5 million.

Library Director Joe Davies said $3 million is probably the most that can be expected of a private fundraising drive.

So the city’s needed contribution will grow from $6 million to $9.5 million, unless city officials decide to seek a lesser expansion.

“We can go back to the drawing board,” Davies said.

Davies said he expects to move forward with some sort of expansion plan after the city begins its budget process this summer and decides on a contribution to the library.

Alderwoman Corina Kretschmer, who serves on the library board, said she has no idea how much the library can expect from City Hall.

“It would be very nice to do some upgrades to the library, but I’m not sure,” Kretschmer said. “It’s a hard decision to make right now.”

The Burlington City Council approved a $1 million increase in city government spending this year, up to $32.6 million, and a property tax increase that boosted taxes from $8.1 million to $8.5 million.

Library Board member Chip Bahr said he remains hopeful that the city will agree to fund library expansion without cutting the project. But nothing can happen until the city makes a decision, he said.

“We’re in somewhat of a holding pattern,” Bahr said. “I don’t believe there’s any other choice.”

Davies said he would not want to start soliciting private donations, only to discover later that the project must be downsized or changed.

Larson said she is disheartened to think that the expansion might be curtailed. She noted that the library’s existing space is insufficient, and that a bigger library has been a community priority for years.

Seeing the cost forecast balloon was a setback, but not a death knell to the project, she said.

“We’re still hopeful,” she said. “We’re going to have to find something.”

