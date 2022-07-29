 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BURLINGTON LIBRARY

Burlington Library Board joins anti-book banning effort

BURLINGTON — Burlington Library Board members are adding their voices to combat new book-banning efforts in schools, libraries and elsewhere.

The library board voted Tuesday to support an American Library Association initiative called, “Unite Against Book Bans.”

The national association is seeking support to rally against book-banning efforts that have escalated in recent months among political and religious-based activists.

The library board voted unanimously to join “Unite Against Books Bans.”

Board President Danielle Larson said the library has a responsibility to make books and other educational materials available so that the general public can choose what it wants to read.

“No one has to read something they don’t want to,” Larson said.

A novel about a Japanese American family’s experience in a World War II internment camp in the American West will likely not be taught to Racine County and Waukesha County high school sophomores because of actions by a school board. Board members' reasons given for not approving the book are not congruous, and have garnered nationwide criticism for giving the impression that they are looking to hide ugly parts of U.S. history.

