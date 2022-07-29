Burlington Library Board joins anti-book banning effort

BURLINGTON — Burlington Library Board members are adding their voices to combat new book-banning efforts in schools, libraries and elsewhere.
The library board voted Tuesday to support an American Library Association initiative called, “Unite Against Book Bans.”
The national association is seeking support to
rally against book-banning efforts that have escalated in recent months among political and religious-based activists.
The library board voted unanimously to join “Unite Against Books Bans.”
Board President Danielle Larson said the library has a responsibility to make books and other educational materials available so that the general public can choose what it wants to read.
“No one has to read something they don’t want to,” Larson said.
The top 10 most challenged books in America
1. 'George' by Alex Gino
Reasons: Challenged, banned, and restricted for LGBTQIA+ content, conflicting with a religious viewpoint and not reflecting “the values of our community.”
Source: The American Library Association
2. 'Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You' by Ibram X. Kendi and Jason Reynolds
Reasons: Banned and challenged because of author’s public statements, and because of claims that the book contains “selective storytelling incidents” and does not encompass racism against all people.
Source: The American Library Association
3. 'All American Boys' by Jason Reynolds and Brendan Kiely
Reasons: Banned and challenged for profanity, drug use, and alcoholism, and because it was thought to promote anti-police views, contain divisive topics, and be “too much of a sensitive matter right now.”
Source: The American Library Association
4. 'Speak' by Laurie Halse Anderson
Reasons: Banned, challenged, and restricted because it was thought to contain a political viewpoint and it was claimed to be biased against male students, and for the novel’s inclusion of rape and profanity.
Source: The American Library Association
5. 'The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian' by Sherman Alexie
Reasons: Banned and challenged for profanity, sexual references, and allegations of sexual misconduct by the author.
Source: The American Library Association
6. 'Something Happened in Our Town: A Child’s Story About Racial Injustice' by Marianne Celano, Marietta Collins, and Ann Hazzard, illustrated by Jennifer Zivoin
Reasons: Challenged for “divisive language” and because it was thought to promote anti-police views.
Source: The American Library Association
7. 'To Kill a Mockingbird' by Harper Lee
Reasons: Banned and challenged for racial slurs and their negative effect on students, featuring a “white savior” character, and its perception of the black experience.
Source: The American Library Association
8. 'Of Mice and Men' by John Steinbeck
Reasons: Banned and challenged for racial slurs and racist stereotypes and their negative effect on students.
Source: The American Library Association
9.'The Bluest Eye' by Toni Morrison
Reasons: Banned and challenged because it was considered sexually explicit and depicts child sexual abuse. Source: The American Library Association
Source: The American Library Association
10 .'The Hate U Give' by Angie Thomas
Reasons: Challenged for profanity, and it was thought to promote an anti-police message.
Source: The American Library Association
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.