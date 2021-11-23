Burlington Liars Club calls for 2021 Lie of the Year entries

BURLINGTON — Seeking inspiration for your Burlington Liars Club 2021 winning entry?

With climate being a hot topic these days, inspiration is no further than your own front door. You could observe the world from a window and since we are talking about lying, you could just let your imagination take you somewhere else. Over the years, weather has been a favorite topic be it hot, cold, rain, snow, wind, flood, hurricane or cyclone.

One of the more recent fabrications (and a personal favorite of this writer) came from Jill Rozell of Wisconsin, who claimed “According to research presented at the 2015 World Climate summit, a major climate shift occurred as the result of hot flashes experienced when the Baby Boomers reached menopause.”

William C. Cook of Texas submitted this fib in 1959. “Last year we had very little wind down here in Texas. I have three windmills on my ranch, and there was so little wind that I had to take two of them down to get enough wind to run the other one. And, if I hadn’t taken down the barbed wire fence that was holding up the wind, I don’t think that would have worked!”

Brother Gregory Havel of Wisconsin won the contest in 1970 with “The floods in northern Minnesota were so bad last spring the turtles climbed out of their shells and used them for boats.”

Let the weather inspire you! The deadline to submit an entry is Dec. 15. Any lies received after that time will be entered in next year’s competition.

You can send your tall tale to: Burlington Liars’ Club, P.O. Box 156, Burlington, WI 53105 or send an email to: championlies@gmail.com including contact information. If you or someone you know would like to become an official card carrying member of the Burlington Liars’ Club, include $1 for each membership along with a self-addressed, stamped envelope.

