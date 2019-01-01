BURLINGTON — The Burlington Liars Club has announced its 2018 winners for Lie of the Year, carrying on a tradition 88 years in the making.
The authors of the winning lies are all from Wisconsin, with the winner being from Janesville.
The winning lie was: “I got my DNA tested by Ancestry and found out that I’m 1⁄16 German Shepard.”
Chuck Goldstein, who said he is “retired and having fun,” has been submitting a lie of the year candidate to the Liars Club for about 10 years.
“I just think it’s great fun for people who like to have fun,” said Goldstein, 67, who is retired from Johnson Bank in Janesville. “I always say, ‘You shouldn’t let the truth get in the way of a good story.’”
This is the first year Goldstein won lie of the year and he considers it “a lifetime achievement award.”
One of Goldstein’s relatives sent in DNA to Ancestry and that was the genesis of his lie, he said.
One of his favorite lies from the past was about the Packers: “I’m always jealous of my brother-in-law who lives in Michigan. He is an hour ahead of us and he knows the final score of the Packers game before I do.”
As the winner of the Grand Champion Lie of the Year, Goldstein will get a certificate and, most importantly, bragging rights.
The following lies placed second- and third-place in the 2018 contest:
No. 2 — Eve Dutkiewicz of Kenosha: “I cleaned my two-car garage so well that it turned into a three-car garage.”
No. 3 — Dale Wheelock of Delavan: “I don’t want to say my mother-in-law is bossy, but when she takes her teeth out at bedtime they nag my father-in-law for 10 more minutes.”
Club history
The Burlington Liars Club has been holding the annual contest since 1930. According to the Burlington Historical Society, Journal Times reporter Otis C. Hulett was there when freelance reporter Mannel Hahn hatched the idea for the club during the Christmas season of 1929 and helped with the first newspaper accounts of it. He went on to become a longtime officer of the informal organization. According to the Historical Society, “Undoubtedly, the club would not have become nationally and then internationally known without Mr. Hulett’s efforts.”
The winning lies have covered topics ranging from “weather to politics to family life,” the club’s website states. “Whatever the topic, both the entrant and reader are guaranteed a good laugh.”
Those wishing to enter the contest can submit lies to: Burlington Liars’ Club, P.O. Box 156, Burlington, WI 53105 or send an email to: championlies@gmail.com along with their name, contact information and entry.
