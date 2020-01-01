Burlington Liars Club announces top lie of 2019

John Kiel of Salem Lakes

“My bird dog Goofy never gives up. I lost Goofy on opening day when he picked up the scent of a pheasant at Wisconsin’s Richard Bong Hunting Grounds. Weeks later, during a hunting trip to Miller, South Dakota, I stumbled on Goofy, on point and holding his bird.”

Robert Puntillo (no residency given)

“I bet on a dog in the sixth race that was so slow he won the seventh race.”

Club history

The Burlington Liars Club has been holding the annual contest since 1930. According to the Burlington Historical Society, Journal Times reporter Otis C. Hulett was there when freelance reporter Mannel Hahn hatched the idea for the club during the Christmas season of 1929 and helped with the first newspaper accounts of it. He went on to become a longtime officer of the informal organization. According to the Historical Society, “Undoubtedly, the club would not have become nationally and then internationally known without Mr. Hulett’s efforts.”

The winning lies have covered topics ranging from “weather to politics to family life,” the club’s website states. “Whatever the topic, both the entrant and reader are guaranteed a good laugh.”

Those wishing to enter the contest can submit lies to: Burlington Liars’ Club, P.O. Box 156, Burlington, WI 53105 or send an email to: championlies@gmail.com along with their name, contact information and entry.

