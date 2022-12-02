Burlington Liars Club accepting submissions for annual World Champion Lie contest

BURLINGTON — “A man is never more truthful than when he acknowledges he is a liar,” Mark Twain said on a particularly glorious day in Calaveras County.

Those whose pants are actually on fire are invited to participate in the Burlington Liars Club’s annual World Champion Lie Contest.

First held in 1929, the contest has been running every since. Sorry, no politicians are allowed as they are considered professional liars.

The Burlington Liars Club has been running this contest annually and it has gained worldwide attention.

Over the years, the winning lies have covered a range of topics from weather to politics to family life. Whatever the topic, both the entrant and reader are guaranteed a good laugh.

Accomplished liars do not want to miss the chance to be an even bigger fibber than 2021 winner Gerard Vail of Chicago, IL, who wrote “Our old dog swallowed a bunch of Scrabble tiles today. Our vet said the X-rays spell trouble!”

The deadline to submit an entry is mid-December.

Any lies received after that time will be entered in next year's competition. Applicants can send their best tall tale to: Burlington Liars Club, P.O. Box 156, Burlington, WI 53105 or send an email to: championlies@gmail.com along with a name, address and tall tale.

Those would like to become an official card-carrying member of the Burlington Liars Club, include $1 for each membership along with a self-addressed, stamped envelope.