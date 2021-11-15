Burlington leaders remain undecided on Echo Lake's future; here's why

BURLINGTON — The current projected cost for saving Echo Lake is causing sticker shock among community leaders, and many are voicing uncertainty about the project.

Engineers for the city have presented estimates that saving the lake could surpass $5 million in expenses, while removing an aging dam and draining the lake could cost as little as $1.1 million.

Even among those who favor salvaging the popular and historic lake, the idea of investing $5 million has some wondering where the money would come from.

“I don’t have that kind of money,” said Bob Boulden, a longtime civic leader and Korean War veteran.

Boulden, who helped to develop the Veterans Terrace facility overlooking Echo Lake, said he wants to see the lake remain. But he is unsure how Burlington city officials could afford it.

“That’s going to be up to them,” he said.

Hefty wants task force

Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty, who also favors preserving the troubled lake, said she hopes to create a task force to examine the issue in partnership with the nearby Town of Burlington.

“The facts are in,” she said of the new engineering report, “now to carefully move forward with understanding fully the options in front of us.”

Hefty said she already has been in contact with state officials about state funding that could be available for whatever project ultimately is chosen.

Quote "We should restore nature." Paul Haynes, former Burlington Park Board chairman supports draining Echo Lake, which he called a "mud pond"

The Burlington City Council is scheduled Tuesday night to receive the Ayres Associates report and to begin deliberating the issue.

The situation

Echo Lake, which has been a part of Burlington since the 1800s, has been a popular spot for fishing, boating and other recreational activities. Wedding parties at the nearby Veterans Terrace favor the city-owned dam as a spot for bridal photo shoots.

But water quality in the lake has deteriorated in recent years, and the aging dam no longer is capable of meeting safety standards set by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

State officials notified Burlington in 2015 that the dam had to be upgraded or removed within 10 years. Removing the dam would mean that Echo Lake would drain into the White River, and the river would return to its natural flow through the 70-acre site.

In a report released last week, Ayres Associates outlined a strategy for saving the lake that would require rebuilding the dam’s main gate, adding two additional gates, building a raised embankment, and rebuilding a downstream retaining wall and sidewalk.

The engineers projected the cost at $1.5 million to $2.6 million, plus another estimated $2.5 million to dredge the lake bottom, and possibly more for heating or aeration equipment to combat ice build-up.

State officials have not yet committed to allowing this approach, which is based on an assumption that the state would waive a 500-year flood protection standard and accept a 100-year flood compromise. If the state rejects that approach, the city would have no other apparent option but to remove Echo Lake.

To dismantle the dam and drain the lake, Ayres Associates projects a cost of $1.1 million.

The engineers outlined and illustrated numerous other amenities that could be erected following removal of the lake, such as a White River pedestrian bridge, boardwalks and fishing docks. With those optional enhancements — presented as “a la carte” options — the cost of redeveloping the former lake site could exceed $6 million. But none of the amenities are necessary to remove the dam and drain the lake.

State grants identified in the report could total $1 million, regardless of whether the city chooses to rebuild or remove the dam.

Elected officials react

Burlington aldermen said they are undecided about the issue, and they are willing to consider both preserving and removing the lake.

Alderwoman Theresa Meyer said that while she recognizes some people in the city are willing to make a $5 million investment in saving the lake, she also said the price tag is steep.

“When it hits people in the pocketbook,” Meyer said, “it’s always a difficult decision to make.”

Alderman Tom Preusker said he regards both options as expensive, and he wants to take more time to consider the matter.

“We need to talk about it some more,” he said.

Other city council members could not be reached for comment.

Town of Burlington Chairman Jeff Lang said his community might participate in a task force with the city, but he voiced doubts that town taxpayers would agree to help pay for dismantling or salvaging Echo Lake.

Although some lakefront homeowners live in the town, the lake is located entirely within the city limits.

“It is not ours — it belongs to the city,” Lang said. Asked about helping the city pay the price tag, he said, “I would be surprised if the citizenry of the town as a whole would support that.”

The City of Burlington’s current annual budget for city government is about $26 million, which includes $8.1 million in property tax collections.

Paul Haynes, a former Burlington Park Board chairman, called Echo Lake a “mud pond,” and said the city should spend the $1.1 million to drain it. If the city rebuilds the dam and dredges the lake, it will only be setting up future taxpayers to pay recurring maintenance costs, he said.

Haynes pointed out that $5 million represents about two-thirds of the city current annual property taxes.

“It’s a tremendous amount of money,” he said.

By removing the dam and draining the lake, Haynes said, the city could save itself millions of dollars while also allowing the White River to reclaim its place and creating new space for public recreation and enjoyment.

“We should restore nature,” he said.

