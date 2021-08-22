Burlington leaders balk at requiring rental inspections, despite report of tenants being 'threatened' by landlords

BURLINGTON — City of Burlington officials want rental properties to be inspected regularly in the hopes of reversing neighborhood decay and preventing abuses by landlords, but aldermen do not seem wholly excited about the idea, citing concerns of “government overreach.”
Tenants ‘being threatened’Owners of rental properties would be required to register and to undergo regular inspections, under a program proposed by Burlington city officials to combat decaying neighborhoods.
Members of the Burlington City Council, however, are voicing reservations about the program, which some regard as needlessly aggressive government regulation of landlords.
The City of Racine last year approved a similar program that targets specific neighborhoods known for generating complaints about substandard rental housing conditions.
Burlington City Building Inspector Gregory Guidry has outlined an approach that would involve all landlords in the city, requiring them to register their properties and to allow inspectors inside to ensure compliance with health and safety standards.
The city has about 2,000 rentals spread among 110 buildings, including both apartment properties and single-family homes.
Guidry told members of the city council that the new program would help identify neglected and deteriorating properties. The city responds to complaints now, but Guidry said some landlords have pressured tenants not to report problems.
“They’re being threatened,” he said of the tenants. Guidry said that landlords have threatened tenants, telling them “Do not call Gregory, or you will be evicted,” which is illegal.
Some aldermen questioned whether the problem with neglected rental properties might stem from a relatively small number of landlords.
Guidry estimated that he receives eight to 10 complaints a year about substandard rental conditions. Other tenants might be afraid to turn in their landlords, or they might be unaware that city inspectors can enforce property standards, he said.
City council ‘torn’
Although aldermen expressed reluctance about a citywide initiative, some agreed that rental properties in Burlington are in poor condition.
Alderman Jon Schultz said the city’s current system of responding only to complaints is not working. Schultz said he has witnessed decaying rental properties in his own neighborhood.
“I’m getting tired of the rotting core of our city,” he said.
Schultz, however, said he has heard objections already that a city inspection program would constitute “government overreach.”
“I’m torn,” he said.
Alderman Shad Branen also used the term “overreach of government” to describe the proposal.
Alderman Bob Grandi said the city should not create a program involving every landlord if most of them are abiding by the rules.
“I just don’t like the idea at all,” Grandi said.
Alderwoman Theresa Meyer agreed, saying of the proposal, “It just might be more trouble than it’s worth.”
Details
At a meeting Tuesday of a Burlington City Council committee, Guidry outlined a program in which city inspectors could check about 400 properties a year, covering all 2,000 rentals every five years.
Estimating that the program would cost $23,000 to $27,000 a year, he said landlords could be charged $30 per property for registration and $10 per unit for inspections.
Inspectors would check each rental home or apartment for safe electrical systems, hot water, heating and air-conditioning, other mechanicals, window screens, emergency lighting and other health and safety issues.
No timetable has been announced for a City Council decision on the inspection proposal.