Burlington leaders balk at requiring rental inspections, despite report of tenants being 'threatened' by landlords

The city has about 2,000 rentals spread among 110 buildings, including both apartment properties and single-family homes.

Guidry told members of the city council that the new program would help identify neglected and deteriorating properties. The city responds to complaints now, but Guidry said some landlords have pressured tenants not to report problems.

“They’re being threatened,” he said of the tenants. Guidry said that landlords have threatened tenants, telling them “Do not call Gregory, or you will be evicted,” which is illegal.

Some aldermen questioned whether the problem with neglected rental properties might stem from a relatively small number of landlords.

Guidry estimated that he receives eight to 10 complaints a year about substandard rental conditions. Other tenants might be afraid to turn in their landlords, or they might be unaware that city inspectors can enforce property standards, he said.

City council ‘torn’

Although aldermen expressed reluctance about a citywide initiative, some agreed that rental properties in Burlington are in poor condition.

