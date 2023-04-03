BURLINGTON — The mission continued for Bob Boulden long after the war had ended.

The decorated Korean War veteran from Burlington dedicated much of his life to serving his fellow veterans and ensuring that they never felt forgotten after returning home from the service.

From greeting ex-soldiers at the VFW post to decorating their graves every Memorial Day, Boulden worked for veterans throughout his life, making him a hero on the battlefield and back home, too.

“He loved his country so much,” his daughter, Barbara Dowty, said. “It meant the world to him.”

Boulden, whose public service was recognized with many awards and honors, died in the hospital last Monday at age 93 after a long fight with congestive heart failure.

His death is shaking friends and colleagues who say Boulden’s spirit and commitment will be sorely missed by the Racine County veterans community.

Beth Reetz, general manager of the Veterans Terrace meeting and event center in Burlington, said she fondly remembers Boulden’s regular visits to the facility, where he would share stories of his Korean War days.

“Bob was a hero and living legend,” Reetz said. “He was protective of Veterans Terrace, and was a living reminder of what our building is all about.”

Among Boulden’s many accolades was a 2021 recognition by U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, as the Veteran of the Year in Steil’s congressional district, which extends from Racine to Janesville.

Upon hearing of Boulden’s passing, Steil issued a statement calling it an honor to have met Burlington’s beloved war veteran.

“Our community and nation have lost an American hero,” the congressman said. “Bob’s distinguished career in the military, and his commitment to serving our veterans, is a shining example for all Americans.”

Born in Burlington in 1929, Robert G.E. Boulden grew up during the Great Depression. He attended Burlington High School and then joined the U.S. Marines in 1948, just a few years after World War II ended.

When the Korean War broke out in 1950, Boulden shipped out for active duty in the war to push Chinese Communists out of North Korea. He participated in the bloody Battle of the Chosin Reservoir, in which the United States and its allies suffered severe casualties.

Boulden saw much more combat during the war, and he was shot at least twice — once in the back and once in the leg. Discharged in 1952, he was heavily decorated, and returned to Burlington with medals and ribbons on his uniform.

He took a job with Wisconsin Electric, and he married Lenore Heck, with whom he raised four children and enjoyed more than 60 years of marriage before her death in 2016.

Boulden became an active member in many veterans organizations in Racine County, including VFW Post 2823, American Legion Post 79 and Disabled American Veterans Post 34. He rose to become commander of the VFW post in 1969.

In 1974, he was honored as Burlington’s Citizen of the Year.

Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty recalled seeing Boulden selling poppies outside a grocery store many times during the American Legion’s annual Poppy Day sale to show support for veterans.

Hefty said she still has a poppy that Boulden gave her on one of the last times she saw him.

“Bob had a wonderful heart and a beautiful soul,” the mayor said. “I loved the time I spent with Bob.”

Boulden spent his last years making daily visits to his wife’s final resting place in the cemetery. But he also continued serving the veterans community by helping to organize color guards for veteran funerals, working to make sure that no veteran was denied proper respect and dignity.

Dowty, his daughter, said Boulden spoke often about how the Korean War was a forgotten war, and that returning service members were not treated to the same homecoming as those of other eras.

He devoted his life, she said, to seeing that veterans did not feel neglected.

“He just kept going,” she said. “He accomplished just about everything he wanted to do — and more.”

11 photos from the Veterans Day 2022 celebration at Memorial Hall Salutes 11:11 salute Veterans Dave, Krista, Zach, Matthew Smiling for the photo Dave, Matthew, Kaleb and Clyde Seats filled Dave Burgess's remarks Jenna, Natalie, Madelyn and Brooklyn Kaleb, Jaxon and Johnny The Gilmore Fine Arts Choir