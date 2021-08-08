BURLINGTON — The future of Echo Lake is looking increasingly bleak.

Consultants found that building a dam to meet current state flood-protection standards is a physical impossibility.

City officials trying to save the 70-acre lake are hoping to persuade state regulators to accept an alternative flood-control approach that would allow the lake to remain.

If the city cannot find a solution that satisfies state environmental officials, the dam might have to be removed. Then, Echo Lake would be allowed to to drain, vanishing forever into the natural flow of the White River.

While draining the lake would mean the end of a longtime recreational resource and community landmark, it also would save taxpayers a significant among of money and would open up acreage for a new public park development.

A group called “Save Echo Lake & Dam,” with more than 900 members on Facebook, is urging city officials to make the investment in preserving the site.

Time to say goodbye?

Former Burlington Park Board President Paul Haynes says it is time to take down the dam and say goodbye to Echo Lake.

Haynes said the lake has become badly polluted and now represents a flood risk, so city leaders should focus their attention and financial resources on transforming the site. Soccer fields, gardens, even a golf course are possible if the lake is removed, he said.

“There’s lots of options there,” he said. “It’s certainly time to make the switch.”

Haynes, a retired school teacher, served as Park Board president throughout the 1990s.

In 2015, the state Department of Natural Resources determined that the 50-year-old dam at Echo Lake is no longer adequate to safeguard against a catastrophic flood. State officials gave Burlington city leaders 10 years — until 2025 — to rectify the situation.

The city has hired the engineering firm of Ayres Associates Inc. to study options and prepare cost estimates.

The firm already has estimated that it would cost $2.5 million just to dredge pollutants and other sediment from Echo Lake, where the average water depth has dwindled to just two feet.

In a finding presented this week, the engineers have reported that it is not possible to design a dam capable of containing a 500-year flood, as the state directed in 2015. They attribute the problem to the physical geography of the area surrounding Echo Lake.

City Public Works Director Peter Riggs said it is disappointing to learn that the dam could not be remodeled or even replaced to achieve the needed results.

“That’s just not going to be realistically feasible,” Riggs said.

Flood concerns

Andrea Stern, a DNR water management engineer, said part of the problem seems to exist downstream from Echo Lake, where the White River connects to the Fox River next to Wehmhoff Jucker Park in the heart of Burlington. There, water could back up and flood worse than anticipated, Stern said.

Part of the measure of a dam’s ability to control flooding is in its capacity for controlled release of water downstream.

Until the city’s consultants tested their model for a 500-year flood at Echo Lake, the physical limitations of the area’s topography were unknown, Stern said.

“It’s not something that we were expecting,” she added.

Potential solution

With no hope of complying with the state’s 500-year flood standard, Burlington leaders are instead trying to persuade the state to accept a 100-year flood standard.

The Burlington City Council has directed Ayres Associates to study an alternative approach known as “dam submergence.” Under that model, the state would accept a flooding scenario in which the Echo Lake dam would end up completely submerged under water during a flood, so long as the dam does not fail and allow the entirety of Echo Lake to empty uncontrollably into the surrounding area.

Stern said the DNR would be willing to consider such an approach for “reduced requirements,” although she is not aware of any lake where it has been implemented.

“It’s definitely something that can be done,” she said. “They have to be able to really prove why we should allow it.”

Riggs said dam submergence is not a lesser level of flood protection. He said it is too early to speculate whether DNR officials would agree to such an approach.

“We’ve got to model it, and we’ve got to get buy-in from the DNR,” he said.

Haynes said the alternative approach would not address Echo Lake’s water-quality problem and would not reduce the chances for flooding.

“You will solve nothing,” he said. “If you maintain the status quo, you’re going to put the same people at risk again and again.”

Next steps

City officials have agreed to pay Ayres Associates $11,533 — in addition to $13,500 already paid — to report on the feasibility of the alternative dam approach. The report is expected by November.

Adam Schneider, project manager for Ayres, declined to comment.

No estimates have been released on the cost of retrofitting the Echo Lake dam for the new strategy.

