Burlington Kneels for Nine in honor of George Floyd

Around 200 people attended the protest with some community members driving from out-of-town to show their support. Allyson Konz and Connor Raboine, Burlington High School graduates who currently attend University of Wisconsin-Madison, made the drive from the capital.

Bielefeldt said the organizers, after seeing protests in neighboring communities, felt they needed to bring Kneel for Nine to Burlington.

"I actually spent a day in Milwaukee on Friday," Bielefeldt said. "Seeing it happen, seeing their numbers, seeing their passion and the love these people were portraying — I think that our people of color in this community need to feel that same love."

Some businesses, such as Trend Setters and The Palace Bar and Restaurant, boarded up their windows in preparation. Some businesses also had groups of people outside their businesses. Bielefeldt said the action was rooted in fear, but understood given recent events in surrounding areas where some protests have ended in destruction of property.

"I think it's rooted in what's been happening these past couple days and I understand, but that's not something that we're advocating for — we love our community," Bielefeldt said.