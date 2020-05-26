Burlington Kiwanis Civic Band cancels season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Kiwanis Civic Band has made the decision to cancel its summer season.

"I know all of us are disappointed, but the safety and logistics of gathering for rehearsals in a school that could not let us in, and then gathering on the gazebo massed together, would not be safe for any of us," said band Director Chris Peterson of Mukwonago.

The Burlington Kiwanis Civic Band, based in Burlington, receives funding from the Kiwanis Club, the City of Burlington and from private donations. Its members range in age from high school students through retirees.The band's repertoire is varied and includes marches, pop, rock, show tunes, classical, jazz and swing music.

Peterson also said the Thursday night music at Veterans Terrace has also been canceled as have many other civic activities.

Updates will be posted online on the band website, bkcb.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0