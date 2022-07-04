 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story topical

Burlington July 4 fireworks postponed

  • 0

BURLINGTON — The City of Burlington's July 4 fireworks have been "postponed to a later date," the city said Monday afternoon, due to safety concerns related to expected storms.

According to the announcement: "As the fireworks vendor needs to start setting up the display beginning at 1 p.m., the disappointing decision to postpone the July 4 show needed to be made well in advance of the show’s starting time to keep the community safe."

The city plans to hold another fireworks display. A date for the rescheduled show is yet to be announced.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine denies Russia seized last major Luhansk bastion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News