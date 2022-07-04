Burlington July 4 fireworks postponed

BURLINGTON — The City of Burlington's July 4 fireworks have been "postponed to a later date," the city said Monday afternoon, due to safety concerns related to expected storms.
According to the announcement: "As the fireworks vendor needs to start setting up the display beginning at 1 p.m., the disappointing decision to postpone the July 4 show needed to be made well in advance of the show’s starting time to keep the community safe."
The city plans to hold another fireworks display. A date for the rescheduled show is yet to be announced.
