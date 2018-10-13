Try 1 month for 99¢

BURLINGTON — Racine County and its partners are hosting a free Job Fest in Western Racine County to promote employment and training opportunities. The family-friendly event will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, at Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington.

Job Fest features on-the-spot job interviews, information on free training programs and community resources. Lavelle Industries, Echo Lake Foods, Veterans Home of Union Grove and Waste Management are just a few of the employers that will be available, in addition to job training providers and others.

For more information on Burlington Job Fest, contact Ani LaFave, Western Racine County resource navigator, at 262-767-2922.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments