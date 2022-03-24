Burlington Jamboree to return for a second year in place of ChocolateFest

BURLINGTON — Pig races and circus stunts will greet patrons this year at the Burlington Jamboree, as the still-retooling festival aims for an expanded sophomore effort.

In its second year as the reincarnated ChocolateFest, the Jamboree is returning this Memorial Day weekend with an ambitious lineup of new food, music and entertainment options.

“We’ve been busy,” festival organizer Bil Scherrer said.

In its debut last year following the demise of ChocolateFest, the festival started small with a scaled-down event that included carnival rides, a beer tent and one night of live music.

Coming back this year for another four-day run that kicks off Friday, May 27, organizers already have booked a full slate of daily musical entertainment, including a Beatles tribute band called The Britins.

Other scheduled musical performers include the Hankerins, Lunch Money Bullies, the Doo Wap Daddies, 33RPM, Jessie Marie and the Rippers, and NEW Piano Guys.

New entertainment attractions will include a vendor presenting races with live pigs, ducks and goats.

Pleasure Valley Farm of Sheboygan County has entertained crowds at the Wisconsin State Fair and other venues with its pig and duck races, which also involve audience participation.

Larry Laux, owner of Pleasure Valley, said the animal races attract big crowds at festivals, and fans enjoy the interaction of becoming cheerleaders to root for their favorite feathered or four-footed competitors.

“It can get pretty loud,” Laux said. “But that’s what we like to do, get people excited.”

Just like last year, admission to the Burlington Jamboree will be free, so patrons can have more money to spend on food, beverages, rides or games.

The festival will open at 4 p.m. Friday — one hour earlier than last year — and will resume at noon Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Coming off a successful debut in 2021, organizers are hoping that an expanded event in 2022 will establish the Jamboree as a worthy successor to ChocolateFest.

“It’s building momentum again, in its own way,” Scherrer said.

ChocolateFest, which was based on the longstanding presence of a Nestle chocolate plant in Burlington, was replaced with the Jamboree last year, largely because the City of Burlington is backing away from its image of “Chocolate City U.S.A.”

City leaders have not settled on a new slogan in their potential rebranding campaign for the community.

Burlington’s big summer festival actually was called “Jamboree” many years ago, before ChocolateFest got started in the mid-1980s and quickly grew into a blockbuster event.

Crafting a new festival in its place has challenged Scherrer and his nonprofit organizing group to find the right balance of old and new, preserving community traditions while still introducing new attractions to attract a crowd.

The Beatles tribute band known as the Britins represent a bit of a throwback, as the Milwaukee-based band performed at ChocolateFest many years ago.

Mike Shumway, who portrays John Lennon in the band, said he is happy that a new event is taking the place of ChocolateFest. Shumway said he and the other band members are eager for their return engagement in Burlington.

“We’ve always looked forward to it,” he said. “We’ve developed a nice following in that area.”

Another crowd-pleaser planning to return this year is Emma’s Cookie Kitchen, a food vendor who delights Burlington crowds with cookie dough on a stick and other sweets.

Jacobs Smokehouse, a family-run restaurant in Burlington, has signed on as a barbecue vendor.

Also returning to the 15-acre festival grounds at 681 Maryland Ave. will be carnival rides presented by North American Midway Entertainment LLC, as well as a Burlington Lions Club beer tent, and a Sunday morning church service.

There are no plans to revive a Memorial Day parade that had been part of ChocolateFest in the past. Scherrer said military veterans prefer to hold their own holiday event on Monday without a parade.

Among other new attractions, organizers are planning to offer knocker ball, bumper boats and a circus stunt performance called Rock-N-Circus, which combines thrilling acts with classic rock music.

Shane Hansen, creator of Rock-N-Circus, said he will treat Jamboree patrons to trampoline stunts, juggling, magic tricks and a 65-foot high dive, all accompanied by high-energy rock music.

Each show lasts about 25 minutes, and Hansen expects to do three shows a day at Jamboree.

The Florida-based performer entertained last year at the Kenosha County Fair, where Burlington Jamboree organizers caught his act and asked him to make his Burlington debut in 2022.

“I love doing new events,” he said. “It’s great. You meet new people.”

Spectators arriving by car will find that city improvements to Maryland Avenue have made the main route to the festival grounds much smoother and easier to traverse.

Scherrer said he and his fellow organizers are still working on other details for the Memorial Day weekend festival.

He said organizers feel good about putting together an event worthy of the ChocolateFest legacy but impressive enough to establish its own identity.

“Here is family-fun entertainment,” he said. “That’s part of our providing a good time for the whole family.”

Photos: Carnival ride workers and others prepare the new Burlington Jamboree festival Crew member waxes giant slide for Burlington Jamboree carnival Worker Chey Lopez unloads pieces of carnival ride for Burlington Jamboree Workers put together lemonade stand for new Burlington Jamboree festival Stuffed animal prizes ready for the winners at Burlington Jamboree carnival games Glass doors get a cleaning in Burlington Jamboree funhouse Swinging gondola comes together on festival grounds of upcoming Burlington Jamboree Food vendor wagon goes up at Burlington Jamboree festival grounds Merry-go-round installation underway for new Burlington Jamboree festival Carnival ride assemblers hoist big sign for the Arctic Express at the Burlington Jamboree Worker manages large stuffed animal collection for carnival water gun game Workers install Tilt-A-Whirl ride for Burlington Jamboree festival carnival

