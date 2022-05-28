Burlington Jamboree aims to make a bigger impact in second year as summer kickoff event

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Jamboree is returning for a second year this weekend with new food, games and entertainment to make the outdoor festival bigger and better.

The event formerly known as Chocolate -Fest continues through Monday on the same festival grounds, but with much less chocolate and many new attractions to kick off the summer festival season.

Organizer Bil Scherrer said the event has turned out much improved from last year’s inaugural effort, when the old ChocolateFest festival was canceled in favor of the Jamboree.

ChocolateFest was put to the wayside after 30-plus years as Burlington city leaders move away from the community’s longstanding slogan of “Chocolate City U.S.A.”

The Jamboree this year features such new attractions as duck and pig races, motorized bumper boats, a new lineup of live musical acts, a circus stunt performer, and new barbecue and ethnic food vendors.

Located on the old ChocolateFest festival grounds at 681 Maryland Ave., the Jamboree offers free admission and is open to the public from noon-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and from noon-6 p.m. Monday, Memorial Day.

Scherrer said festival goers will be pleasantly surprised at the summer kickoff event.

“I think they’re going to like what they see,” he said. “It’s the first festival out of the box — come out and enjoy it.”

Although opening day Friday began under cloudy skies, forecasters said the clouds were expected to move out Friday night, followed by mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the 80s.

In other words, the conditions could be perfect for Ron Cartwright’s bumper boat attraction known as Aquaboats.

Cartwright lives in Burlington, but he has never had a chance locally before to present his bumper boats, which are motorized miniature boats contained within a 25-foot-long pool. The attraction is popular with kids as young as 2 years old.

After taking his bumper boats to county fairs and other big events regionally, Cartwright is thrilled to be finally treating fans in his hometown.

“It’ll be interesting,” he said. “There’ll be a few people who recognize us.”

Another attraction that will feature familiar faces is the Burlington FFA petting zoo, presented by local students in a club once known as Future Farmers of America.

The group is bringing back its petting zoo attraction after a three-year absence caused largely by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Available to greet fest-goers under a large tent will be a newborn calf, goats, lambs, guinea pigs, rabbits and other farm animals.

Faculty adviser Erika Reisinger said she and the students are happy to be returning to the yearly summer festival to promote awareness of farm life. The last time the petting zoo was part of ChocolateFest in 2019, about 1,000 people visited the attraction.

“I’m pretty excited,” Reisinger said. “That’s a thousand people who know a little bit more about agriculture.”

The 15-acre festival grounds also includes carnival rides presented by North American Midway Entertainment LLC, as well as a Burlington Lions Club beer tent, an expanded lineup of live music, and a Sunday morning church service followed by a made-to-order omelet breakfast.

Among the dozen or so food vendors are a couple making their debut at this year’s Jamboree — one local and one from out-of-town.

Jacobs Smokehouse, located at 7850 McHenry St., has joined the festival lineup to treat patrons to such barbecue delicacies as pulled pork sandwiches and barbecue macaroni and cheese.

Restaurant owners Jason and Monicka Jacobs said their restaurant is being disrupted by road construction at the moment, so they are happy to have the Jamboree crowd as a temporary diversion.

“We’re ready for it,” Monicka Jacobs said.

Another food vendor, Happi Lao, traveled from Iowa to introduce its recipes from the Southeast Asian country of Laos. Business owner Kevin Cavan said the family-run business spent $400 on gasoline alone to travel to Burlington. Cavan said he has high hopes of making a good impression on Jamboree patrons.

“We feel good and excited about being here,” he said. “Every place we go, we want to make everybody happy.”

