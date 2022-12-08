Burlington Ice Festival this weekend

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Ice Festival featuring the Wisconsin State Ice Carving Championship will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11, at Wehmhoff Square Park, 355 N. Pine St.
More than a dozen ice blocks will be placed throughout Wehmhoff Square Park. Each sculpture will be carved from a 300-pound block of ice that has been frozen in a special process to ensure that the blocks are crystal clear. The blocks are ten inches thick, 20 inches wide and stand 40 inches tall on a wooden stand. The live sculpture carving, a favorite viewing attraction, showcases ice carvers using hand tools as they transform the massive blocks of ice into an array of giant masterpieces. When the competition is concluded at 3 p.m. Saturday, the sculptures are illuminated from underneath.
A Kris Kringle Market will be held both days in the loop.
Saturday features a bonfire and smores, and entertainment by the Burlington High School Choir and Midwest Dancers.
Sundays' activities include horse wagon rides and visiting reindeer from noon to 3 p.m.
Santa will be in his chalet both days from 2 to 4 p.m.