BURLINGTON — John Davies is still waiting for the future to catch up with him.

The Burlington homeowner was ahead of his time in 2009 when he installed a solar energy system in his front yard, generating enough electricity to power his entire house.

Not only does Davies not receive an electric bill most months, the utility company often sends him money, because he produces more electricity than he can use.

Few people in Burlington had converted to solar energy when Davies unveiled his sunshine-absorbing panels on Conkey Street.

Nearly 15 years later, not many have followed the 60-year-old retiree down that environmentally friendly path.

But alternative energy proponents say solar finally is building momentum in Wisconsin, as the rate of homeowner conversions has tripled in recent years, now at about 2,300 homes annually.

Davies feels satisfaction in knowing that he has done his part, not only to help the environment but also to demonstrate the potential for solar-powered houses in Racine County.

"I'm happy that I did it," he said. "People have got to see it to see that it's real."

How the cost of solar panels has fallen How the cost of solar panels has fallen Solar panel shipments have grown significantly in the last 15 years Lower prices have followed that growth Falling prices made solar a competitive electricity source with fossil fuels

Neighbors on Conkey Street have grown accustomed to the solar energy system standing about 15 feet tall on Davies' front lawn. Situated at the corner of Conkey and Reynolds Avenue, the house is in a residential area just south of Downtown Burlington.

Bill Rysdam, who lives across the street, said plenty of people in the neighborhood talk about the solar panels. But there is no complaining, he said, especially not after so many years.

Rysdam said he even has considered going solar himself, although at age 84, he is not ready for such a lifestyle change.

"I'm too stubborn and mule-headed," he said. "But I think it's a great thing."

Solar-powered houses collect solar energy with their outdoor displays, or "arrays," and they generate electricity that goes to the power grid operated by utility companies, including Milwaukee-based We Energies.

The utility company then credits homeowners for whatever energy they produce, and adjusts their their monthly electric bills accordingly.

Renew Wisconsin, a nonprofit group promoting alternative energy, estimates that 15,000 homeowners statewide have gone solar, generating a combined 90 million watts of electricity by harnessing the natural energy of the sun.

Sam Dunaiski, executive director of Renew Wisconsin, said federal tax credits approved by the Biden administration currently pay about 30% of a homeowner's upfront cost of installing solar panels.

The climate for promoting solar in Wisconsin, Dunaiski said, could be improved further with state legislative and regulatory changes, such as allowing homeowners to lease their systems rather than purchase.

"We would just like to see that situation remedied," he said.

Davies, who grew up in Burlington and graduated from Burlington High School in 1980, became fascinated with solar power in college. After purchasing his house at 356 Conkey St. in 2007, he decided to take the plunge.

He spent $25,000, of which half was refunded to him through government incentives that existed at the time.

Burlington city officials approved the solar house — possibly the city's first, according to Davies — but they required Davies and his contractor to erect solar panels on the ground rather than on the roof. City officials at the time seemed uncertain about the concept of residential solar power, Davies said.

"They were dumbfounded," he said.

The solar array planted in his front yard includes 12 individual panels, each capable of generating 200 watts of electricity. Mounted on a heavy pole, the apparatus rotates so it always is facing toward the sun.

The combined 2,400 watts is enough on many days to power Davies' entire two-story house, where he lives alone.

The retired industrial electrician from the Nestle chocolate plant in Burlington calculates that he has saved about $5,000 in unpaid electric bills over the years. With surplus electricity sold to We Energies, he receives credits ranging from $10 to $45 a month.

We Energies spokesman Brendan Conway said the number of new residential solar connections annually in the company's service region has jumped from 200 to more than 1,000 in the past five years.

Conway also said We Energies pays more than any other utility in the state when it comes to rebating customers for solar power sent to the grid.

"The interest in solar is growing," he said. "And we are supportive of these projects."

Solar arrays on the market today are more powerful and efficient than what Davies bought in 2009, and they cost about one-fourth what he paid.

Looking around his neighborhood, Davies admits to being disappointed that more neighbors have not joined him with solar-powered houses.

If Wisconsin permitted leasing solar arrays like Illinois does, he said, there probably would be solar panels on every roof around.

Davies cited government and industry opposition for slowing the growth of solar energy, in part because of apprehension that leased systems take more effort to implement.

"It gets more complicated," he said. "So it's complicated? It's better for the environment."

The states producing the most solar energy States Producing the Most Solar Energy The use of solar power continues to grow rapidly in the US Renewables still lag behind natural gas coal and nuclear California leads the US in solar energy production 15. South Carolina 14. Virginia 13. Massachusetts 12. New Jersey 11. Colorado 10. Minnesota 9. New Mexico 8. Georgia 7. Utah 6. Florida 5. Texas 4. Nevada 3. Arizona 2. North Carolina 1. California