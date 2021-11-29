Burlington holiday parade to raise donations for Waukesha family support

BURLINGTON — Spectators lining the streets for Burlington’s annual holiday parade this Friday can contribute to help families impacted by the deadly Waukesha parade incident.

Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty announced that she and other city officials will be collecting monetary donations along the parade route to make a community contribution to Waukesha’s families.

Donations also will be accepted until Dec. 15 at City Hall, 300 N. Pine Street. Checks should be made out to the City of Burlington with the word “Waukesha” in the memo line.

“Burlington community, please show your generosity, support, loyalty and solidarity to Waukesha and all of the families impacted,” Hefty said in announcing the collection.

The Burlington parade is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday through the city’s downtown.

At the Waukesha holiday parade Nov. 21, six people were killed and 62 others were injured when the driver of an SUV steered into the parade route as holiday revelers watched in horror. A Milwaukee man has been later arrested and charged for the killings and injuries.

Hefty said she reached out to the Burlington community because she recognized that Waukesha was doing what others do to celebrate the winter holiday season.

“Their parade is not unlike many other communities that kick off the holiday season, which is supposed to fill our hearts with joy and peace,” she said.

First, local artist Jennifer Miller came forward with a logo she designed: “United Neighbors — Burlington Stands By Waukesha.”

City Council President Jon Schultz and his family then launched a GoFundMe page to raise donations for Waukesha families. As of Monday afternoon, the page had raised $425 toward a goal of $5,000.

The GoFundMe page is titled “United for Waukesha Community Fund.”

During the Burlington parade Friday, city officials will march at the front of the parade with a Jeep vehicle provided by Miller Motors, carrying a banner that declares, “We Stand With Waukesha.” Instead of throwing candy to children as usual, the city officials will collect donations from spectators.

From the parade, officials will move to Wehmhoff Square Park to gather around a Christmas tree and share a few words about the Waukesha families. Hefty said her goal is “adding a glimmer of hope for the Waukesha community.”

The mayor also mentioned that she hopes local small business owners will consider offering contributions to the fund drive.

Once the drive has ended Dec. 15, Hefty plans to deliver the donations to Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly on behalf of the Burlington community.

