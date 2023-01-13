Burlington historian now part of local history, as research center is named for archivist who spent years there

Cory Weithaus, a board member of the Burlington Historical Society, attaches a plaque Wednesday designating the Don Vande Sand History Research Center outside the society's headquarters at 232 N. Perkins Boulevard in Burlington.
Scott Williams
The late Don Vande Sand, archivist and researcher at the Burlington Historical Society, is shown.
Submitted
Don Vande Sand spent years building up the archives of the Burlington Historical Society, and now leaders of the group have renamed the research center after Vande Sand.
“He’s not been forgotten,” board member Jackie Heiligenthal said. “He won’t be forgotten.”
The organization is planning a public dedication ceremony and open house from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the historical society’s headquarters, 232 N. Perkins Boulevard.
The ceremony also will mark the unofficial reopening of the historical society to regular public operating hours for the first time since Vande Sand’s death, which left the group a little shaken, uncertain of how to replace him.
Starting Jan. 28, the historical society plans public hours from 9 a.m. to noon on two Saturdays each month, in addition to being available by appointment. Located in an old church, the group maintains museum exhibits on the first floor and the research center on the second floor.
‘He left such a void’
Julie O’Neill, the society’s board president, said she and others decided that making Vande Sand’s archives available to the public was the best way to honor his memory.
“It took us a while to regroup,” O’Neill said. “He left such a void.”
Vande Sand, who was 82 when he died, was a Burlington native who enjoyed a successful career as a government accountant in Washington, D.C., before returning and spending his retirement years immersed in the history of his hometown.
Scouring mountains of old records, he assembled countless historical facts, built a searchable archive and created the historical society’s website. Although he worked as a volunteer getting paid nothing, he logged hours nearly every day, and welcomed visitors eager to learn more about a historic photo, a particular piece of property or their own family genealogy.
The nonprofit historical society receives some city funding, but it operates on financial support from its estimated 140 members, who pay dues of $10 a year.
Vande Sand became a vice president of the group and served on the 11-member board of directors.
When he died, colleagues were overwhelmed by the immense collection he left behind that still needed to be recorded and organized. Officials estimate that 10,000 individual artifacts have been processed since his death, with much more still to go.
Community help
The Burlington Community Fund Ltd. has donated $8,000 so the society can purchase shelving and file cabinets.
Deronica Bulger, a volunteer helping to manage the archives, said the collection has been sorted and pulled together in a way that will make it relatively easy for the general public to do research, with assistance from a representative of the historical society.
“It’s very well organized,” Bulger said. “It’s definitely a useable place.”
The society also welcomes donations of new artifacts from the general public, if anyone has historically valuable materials or collectibles in their homes.
While work continues inside the research center, officials decided to hold the dedication and open house because Jan. 17 marks the one-year anniversary of Vande Sand’s death.
Colleagues say Vande Sand was a private, quiet person who preferred to remain in the background. A small group gathered Wednesday and hung a modest plaque marking the Don Vande Sand History Research Center.
O’Neill said Vande Sand devoted so many years to the historical society, it is fitting that his name will remain part of the organization for future generations to recognize.
“Don was a special guy,” she said. “This is a huge legacy.”
