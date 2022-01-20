Burlington historian devoted years to preserving the community's past for future generations

BURLINGTON — Don Vande Sand lived in a world of dusty archives and forgotten records that, collectively, tell the history of a city.

As the official collector of the Burlington Historical Society, Vande Sand devoted years to gathering and preserving the stories of Burlington’s people, families, landmarks and events.

Before there was Google, there was Don Vande Sand.

Colleagues at the historical society say Vande Sand amassed a formidable amount of information and created a vast repository that is helpful to those seeking a better understanding of Burlington’s past.

“Don was quite a guy — Mister History,” said Dennis Tully, a past president of the organization.

Vande Sand, a Burlington native who returned home and became an authority on local history after a successful career elsewhere, died Monday at the age of 82.

History of a historian

Those who knew him remember Vande Sand as a private individual who poured his energy into the nonprofit historical society, working hours by himself every day inside the group’s office at 232 N. Perkins Boulevard.

“He did everything,” said Julie O’Neill, the group’s current president. “If the light outside was on, you knew Don was here.”

Born in Burlington near the end of the Great Depression, Vande Sand was the second-oldest of seven children born to Aloysius and Henrietta Vande Sand. The family lived in a four-bedroom house on Perkins Boulevard, near the current historical society office.

After graduating from Burlington High School in 1957, Vande Sand attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

He then landed a job with the U.S. General Accounting Office and moved to Washington, D.C.

With an accountant’s certification, he spent the next 30 years analyzing government programs for efficiency or waste.

Retiring in his-mid 50s, Vande Sand returned to Burlington and took an interest in a project that both his father and mother had embraced — the local historical society.

Vande Sand soon immersed himself in the society’s mission, devouring mountains of old records, photos and other artifacts.

His brother, John Vande Sand, said the work appealed to Vande Sand’s nature as a meticulous analyst who preferred working independently away from the public spotlight.

“I think he found his groove,” his brother said.

Over the next 20-plus years, Vande Sand created the society’s website, built a searchable archive, and assembled and documented countless historical facts, figures and images. He scoured old telephone books, city directories, maps, vital records and newspapers.

Although he worked as a volunteer getting paid nothing, he logged hours nearly every day, and welcomed visitors or researchers inside the historical society office. He became a primary source of information for people searching their family history, property owners checking land records, or reporters gathering background for the Racine Journal Times and other news outlets.

“He knew everybody,” Tully said. “Nobody can compare with Don.”

The privately historical society receives some city funding, but it operates on financial support from its estimated 140 members, who pay dues of $10 a year.

Vande Sand became a vice president of the society. He also served on the 11-member board of directors.

He eschewed public attention, however, and preferred to remain in the background.

“He was a sidelines guy,” Tully said.

Vande Sand’s brother agreed, recalling that Vande Sand enjoyed working with other people one on one. If someone was looking for information about Burlington’s history, he was always ready to help.

“I think he got enjoyment by opening windows to people’s past,” his brother said.

Vande Sand never married, but he became a well known figure in the community, working with the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce, St. Charles Catholic Church and other organizations. At least one local service club honored with a “Man of the Year” award.

As his colleagues deal with Vande Sand’s death, they also are grappling with the reality of keeping the organization running without him.

Tully said it is a testimony to Vande Sand’s years of hard work that the historical society is positioned to continue functioning after his passing.

“We’ve got a good future ahead of us,” Tully said.

O’Neill agreed that Vande Sand leaves behind a rich legacy. However, she added, others still working in the historical society might have to accept that he will never be replaced.

“We weren’t done with him yet,” she said. “We had too much to learn from him.”

