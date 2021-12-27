Burlington High's D.R.I.V.E.N. students raise funds, holiday spirit

BURLINGTON — As the days turn colder, red kettles pop up with the familiar ringing of bells. Each year, a group of Burlington students answers the call.

While the D.R.I.V.E.N. students couldn’t ring the bells last year in their usual fashion, they were back in full force this year. Their previous record was around $2,000 in about 6 hours. This year, according to Burlington High School teacher and D.R.I.V.E.N. co-advisor Matt Nie, they raised $4,126.96.

“Finally, those D.R.I.V.E.N. students can be out there singing at the top of their lungs, outside with a auto mask,” Nie said. “Finally, that student can, you know, be able to really bring light to the eye of a resident that’s walking into the grocery store, and that it’s a combined synergy between the student having been stunted in their ability to go and interact in that way and then probably the community member that is just willing to give back back much more.”

D.R.I.V.E.N. is a student leadership club at the high school that initially, at its inception about 10 years ago, was created as a mentorship program for incoming freshmen. Sophomores, juniors and seniors apply, and while there is a minor academic requirement to make sure students will be able to take on the extra responsibility, Nie said the most important pieces are the teacher recommendations for the initial application at the end of freshman year.

The program has expanded well beyond the mentorship and character building D.R.I.V.E.N. students deliver to their underclassman counterparts. Juniors involved in the program plan and implement their own service projects while seniors have the option of again planning a project or helping the juniors with theirs. The program also puts on what it bills as the largest Easter egg hunt in southeastern Wisconsin as well as “A Night to Remember,” a dance for special-needs students which Nie said they are hoping to pick back up again this school year.

These projects also include the extensive bell ringing for Love, Inc.

Through a partnership with Salvation Army, 86 cents of every dollar stays with Love, Inc. in Burlington, according to volunteer coordinator Pat Yakes, who has been in the position for six years.

The money raised by D.R.I.V.E.N., Yakes said, goes to support Love Inc.’s mission of providing services to locals in need. This can range from assisting with utilities to finding temporary housing. Each year, Yakes said, D.R.I.V.E.N. students make their time ringing bells fun.

“So it kind of warms our heart because the kids are driven, not to put a play on words, but they really are driven,” Yakes said. “They make it fun and I think that’s why there was such a large amount (of donations).”

While students managed to break the group’s record for money raised for Love, Inc., they also were raising spirits. The group splits its time between bell ringing and spending time at Arbor View Assisted Living, where members play bingo, sing carols and do holiday crafts with residents. The students also spend time with those in the memory care center.

While many of those in memory care may not verbally share their excitement, Nie said, there are always plenty of smiles to go around. He and Yakes noted what they called a “misconception” of high school students.

“It’s so amazing to see that level of empathy and, and willingness to give back,” Nie said. “Young people, I think sometimes, get a bad rap in terms of what a typical teenager is, because I have a lot of hope for this next generation, when they’re in charge.”

