Burlington High School to hold drive-up graduation tonight

BURLINGTON — Burlington High School commencement for the class of 2020 will be held this evening in a modified form: a drive-up.

While it was a difficult decision to make earlier this month, Principal Eric Burling said, he is excited about the ceremony.

“It’s something new and something different; like most people I can’t wait to get back to normalcy. But this is a great way to celebrate this class of 2020.”

The two main parts to graduation that the school acknowledges are the symbolic walking across the stage and the celebration afterward. This year, it was important that both parts were still acknowledged, Burling said. The students will be able to walk and celebrate through a virtual celebration video.

“We take a lot of pride in our graduation,” he said. “Hearing your name on that roll call, walking across the stage, the symbol of going onto that next phase of your life, that’s what we’re still able to give them.”

The ceremony

The school worked with the Racine County Health Department to plan a minimal-risk event, in light of the COVID-19 health crisis. The event will be held from 4-6:30, with each student having a designated time slot for arrival.