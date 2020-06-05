Burlington High School to hold drive-up graduation tonight

BURLINGTON — Burlington High School commencement for the class of 2020 will be held this evening in a modified form: a drive-up.
While it was a difficult decision to make earlier this month, Principal Eric Burling said, he is excited about the ceremony.
“It’s something new and something different; like most people I can’t wait to get back to normalcy. But this is a great way to celebrate this class of 2020.”
The two main parts to graduation that the school acknowledges are the symbolic walking across the stage and the celebration afterward. This year, it was important that both parts were still acknowledged, Burling said. The students will be able to walk and celebrate through a virtual celebration video.
“We take a lot of pride in our graduation,” he said. “Hearing your name on that roll call, walking across the stage, the symbol of going onto that next phase of your life, that’s what we’re still able to give them.”
The ceremony
The school worked with the Racine County Health Department to plan a minimal-risk event, in light of the COVID-19 health crisis. The event will be held from 4-6:30, with each student having a designated time slot for arrival.
Each graduating senior will drive to the high school along with any spectators in one car, which they may decorate. They may also decorate graduation caps.
All cars will turn into the student entrance driveway to the parking lot. Students will receive a note card with their name on it.
Cars will line up in a designated lane, organized by advisory. Staff will direct cars.
Only the student will exit their car when signaled to, and then hand their note card to their advisory teacher for their name to be read. Students will receive their diploma case, walk across a decorated stage and have their picture taken. The superintendent as well as a few other staff members will be on stage.
Guidelines from the Racine County Health Department will be followed. Staff in attendance will be socially distancing, wearing masks and there will be no hand shaking, Burling said.
Graduates will walk along the sidewalk to the student entrance overhang, where they will receive their diploma, and will then exit.
Network photography will be on site taking pictures of each graduate.
The event will be live streamed on the high school’s YouTube channel. The full graduation video, consisting of the drive-up ceremony, speeches and a cap toss, will be released at 7 p.m. via the school’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.
A bigger celebration
The whole month of May has been used for celebrating the seniors, Burling said.
The Facebook page has been honoring groups of graduates each week, including theater students, music students and athletes.
Science teacher Scott Kelley, Administrative Assistant Nicole DeLassus and English teacher Matt Nie have been working on producing the video, which will consist of a virtual cap toss video that is similar to TikTok videos.
Seventy percent of graduating students took part in the video, consisting of choir students singing the national anthem and class song. Speeches from the salutatorian and an alumnus will be a part of the video; it lasts about an hour and 10 minutes.
If the COVID-19 pandemic slows down, the school will allow for a gathering in late June or July to allow graduates to get pictures with their classmates.
Burling said that while it’s been a tough end-of-year, he still wanted to make sure the students are celebrated.
“They’re a great group of kids. I’m still young enough and know how these kids feel and the time they put in,” he said. “Hopefully this ceremony is doing some justice for them.”
