Burlington High School teacher suspended; allegedly directed students to watch video questioning election results

Garbade said she believes it would be wrong for Taff to use the classroom as a forum for promoting the pro-Trump beliefs that spawned Wednesday’s riot in Washington.

“We definitely have an issue with that,” she said. “We do want to hold him accountable — and hold the district accountable.”

Statz said she was aware of Taff's situation, but she does not think her working to promote racial tolerance can be equated with what she considers to be evidence of Taff's blatant politicizing in the classroom.

"I don't think it's fair of people to compare the two," she said.

Who is Taff?

According to his page on the BASD website, Taff has been a teacher at Burlington High School for seven years. Originally from Iron Mountain, Mich., he has previously taught in both Michigan and North Carolina.

“I have found teaching to be my calling, and I am very happy with my career decision,” he posted on the site. He also posted that he is engaged in “self-directed leadership education that teaches one how to think for oneself.”

Taff was scheduled this school year to teach courses titled “Modern American History” to sophomores and “Modern World History” to juniors.