Burlington High School's football field might be renamed to 'Tony Romo Field'

BURLINGTON — Burlington High School's football field might be renamed after football great Tony Romo.
The name of the stadium would not be changing itself. Only the field would be named after Romo, who is a Burlington native.
Burlington's football stadium is named after Don Dalton, the school's legendary longtime coach who had guided Romo himself when he started as the Demons' quarterback in 1996 and '97.
Dalton compiled a 202-57-1 record as coach, including 22 conference championships, and was inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame before he died in June 2017.
Romo, after a record-setting college career at Eastern Illinois University, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys in 2003. He became the Cowboys' starter midway through the 2006 season, a position he held through 2014, during which time he became a four-time Pro Bowler.
He played two more seasons, but started only five more games because of injuries.
Romo retired after the 2016 season with a record of 78-49. He since became the lead color analyst with CBS and worked Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta on Feb. 3, 2019, when the New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams.
The name-change proposal will be going before the Burlington Area School District Board of Education on April 13, and a vote could be held that night. That meeting will give "the board an opportunity to better understand the issue before making a decision," BHS Athletic Director Eric Plitzuweit said in an email.
If the School Board approves the change, the field would officially be known as "Tony Romo Field at Don Dalton Stadium," according to Plitzuweit.
"Tony has had a unique way of making a positive impact for Burlington and beyond. Whether it was through his on field performance, his professional achievements beyond the field, or his ability to give back to the youth in our community, we are honored to have Tony Romo call Burlington his hometown," Plitzuweit continued. "Tony Romo Field would be a positive step forward for the Burlington community, Burlington High School, and the Burlington Area School District. Tony is an individual that Burlington has been and continues to be proud of."