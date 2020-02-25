Burlington High School's football field might be renamed to 'Tony Romo Field'

He played two more seasons, but started only five more games because of injuries.

Romo retired after the 2016 season with a record of 78-49. He since became the lead color analyst with CBS and worked Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta on Feb. 3, 2019, when the New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams.

The name-change proposal will be going before the Burlington Area School District Board of Education on April 13, and a vote could be held that night. That meeting will give "the board an opportunity to better understand the issue before making a decision," BHS Athletic Director Eric Plitzuweit said in an email.

If the School Board approves the change, the field would officially be known as "Tony Romo Field at Don Dalton Stadium," according to Plitzuweit.