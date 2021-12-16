Burlington High School may become one of the first in the state to buy a 3D cadaver table

BURLINGTON — The administration of Burlington’s public schools wants to spend nearly $3.5 million in federal funds primarily to increase staffing and recover lost learning resulting from the pandemic.

Help wanted Burlington is hoping to hire several special assignment positions: Elementary math and reading instructional coaches

Secondary math and reading instructional coaches

Spanish interpreter

RN for COVID-related health services

Library Media Center Specialist

K-12 Counselor

English-Language Staffing

Officials are looking to add several short-term instructional coaches to boost curriculum and instruction in math and reading at both the elementary and secondary levels, according to BASD Superintendent Stephen Plank.

“This is a strategy that a lot of school districts use,” Plank said. “It’s not one that currently exists within Burlington Area School District. And yet with these dollars, we can over two years create a pretty solid base and coach up staff who may want to have this kind of access.”

BASD is also seeking to provide more support for students who are English learners and families that primarily speak Spanish by hiring a translator, along with additional English language learners staff.

The money comes from the third round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III (ESSER) funds tied to Congressional stimulus bills signed amid the pandemic.

In the district, 13.6% of the student population are Hispanic or Latino and 4.2% of students are English learners, according to the Department of Public Instruction. DPI’s report card for BASD revealed that 50% of English learners in the district performed below basic levels in language arts, and 56% performed below basic levels in math for the 2020-2021 school year. In the community surrounding the district, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, roughly 9% of the population speaks a language other than English at home.

Plank said the administration’s goal “is to address really what is a shortcoming for our EL staffing, and that’s English language staffing for those English language learners,” Plank said. “We really run pretty high in terms of our ratio of staffing when it comes to our ELL students and this would help to lower that.”

Beyond staffing

The district is also focusing on technology and plans to “level the playing field” by purchasing $42,000 worth of internet hotspots some students can take home with them. That would allow those without a reliable internet connection to access assignments and resources from home. Estimates from NCES indicate that around 86% of BASD students have access to broadband at home, leaving 14% of its students without access.

The plan also includes several purchases that, without the additional ESSER III funding, would likely not be possible, such as new furniture in several elementary school classrooms. The district is also hoping to purchase a one of a kind piece of equipment to improve an already “thriving program” — a $100,000 3D cadaver table for the high school’s anatomy course, with which students could dissect a virtual corpse using a touch screen.

“It’s a rare piece of equipment that very few schools have, and yet given the thriving nature of our anatomy and physiology program here (it) can be a very amazing piece of equipment to upgrade part of a pathway that we’re really proud of,” Plank said.

While there was debate amongst board members on the flexibility of the suggested tiers, several members spoke in support of making the spend while there is federal money to use rather than taxpayer dollars, including board member Taylor Wishau, who commended the administration’s proposal.

The proposal “is laid out pretty well. I like the investment in reading and math, especially at the elementary level and I’m really, obviously pleased with the cadaver table,” Wishau said, adding that he has been “trying to” get a cadaver table for the district over the past two years. “I think that’s going be really good, especially since nobody in our conference has one and it will be a tremendous draw, once we do it, for people to stay or come to Burlington Area School District.”

Deadlines

The state Joint Finance Committee recommended that ESSER funds be used to right-size district budgets, which is where the third and final tier of BASD’s plan comes in. A requirement of the relief funding is all of the ESSER III funds have to be used by Sept. 30, 2024. So, the district plans to use any remaining funds, which the district estimates to be $718,703, to cover operational expenses not covered by the Wisconsin state budget.

Before the ESSER III budget is finalized, the district will seek community feedback via survey, with plans for it to be released early January, before the district analyzes results in February.

