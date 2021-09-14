Burlington High football player says team is working to change its 'culture'

Moldenhauer said while he applauds Burlington teachers and staff, he said children are facing bad influences inside their own homes.

“Racial slurs were thrown at my sons by parents over and over during the entire game,” he said. “My kids are taught to love, and I’m really proud of them.”

School board members took no action and offered no response on the football team matter.

BASD officials earlier said they were investigating the allegations by trying to interview students, coaches, referees and others who might have witnessed what happened Friday night. Officials said the district would not tolerate racist behavior and would consider taking disciplinary action against those responsible, if the allegations are found to be true.

Central High School District of Westosha officials are cooperating with the investigation.

A group called the Burlington Coalition For Dismantling Racism said Saturday that allegations were surfacing that unidentified Burlington football players had directed racial slurs toward Westosha players following Friday night’s game, which Burlington won by a score of 20-17.