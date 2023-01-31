Burlington groups pick their parks in new city program for adopting recreation sites

BURLINGTON — Families, clubs and businesses are lining up to care for Burlington parks under a new city program that allows people to adopt their favorite recreation sites.

A dozen groups have joined the Adopt-A-Park program by pledging to clean up, plant flowers, report damage and provide other upkeep at public parks throughout the city.

The program is designed to both beautify Burlington’s public spaces and to give civic-minded volunteers an outlet for participating in the community.

Peter Riggs, the city’s public works and parks director, said he was pleased with the response. There are so many interested groups that almost all parks have been adopted under the new city initiative.

A few remain available for adoption, including Martin Square Park, 265 W. State St.; Steinhoff Park, 833 Cedar Drive; and St. Mary’s Park, 348 Calumet St.

“This is a good, positive program,” Riggs said. “This is a program focused on community engagement and connecting residents with the public places they own.”

Participating groups are not required to spend any money on their adopted parks. Instead, participants are expected only to make a commitment to maintain their adopted site in the sort of condition that they would hope to find at a park.

The city provides cleaning supplies and other basic support whenever the adoptive groups are ready for action, hopefully at least once a month.

Those enrolled in the program say they appreciate that Burlington has plenty of parks, and they are happy to pitch in and do their part.

Colleen Hueber, president of the Burlington Area Garden Club, said her group already was caring for Wehmhoff Square Park periodically, so it made sense to officially adopt the facility at 355 N. Pine St.

The garden club, which has about 40 members, decorates the downtown park seasonally with flowers, pumpkins, mulch and other accessories.

Under the city’s new adoption program, the club is considering even more improvements to Wehmhoff Square.

Hueber called the Adopt-A-Park initiative one of the city’s best ideas in a long time.

“When you have an environment of beauty, it brings such richness and quality to your community,” she said. “We are absolutely thrilled to be part of it.”

Riggs said the program does not mean the city is spending less on park maintenance; the city’s $32 million budget includes about $700,000 for parks.

Adoptive groups will complement the work of city crews, who already spend the year keeping parks clean and fun.

Employees at Mangold Insurance have joined together to adopt Riverside Park, 517 Congress St.

Matt Schwind, an account manager at the insurance agency, said nearly every employee has shown an interest in helping care for the park.

Riverside is near the business office, and some employees also live nearby and visit the park in their spare time.

Schwind said the agency already is doing occasional cleanup work, and employees have discussed a community service project at Riverside during the summer.

“We have a lot of parks,” he said. “It’s kind of nice to help support that, and to be a part of making sure it’s kept up right.”

Under the new program, the city plans to erect signs at each park announcing the name of the group adopting the site. Groups are asked to commit to the program for one year.

Other parks and their adopters include: Beverly-Jo Park, the Wendzinski Family; Bushnell Park, Burlington Women’s Club; Devor Park, the Travis Family; Echo Memorial Park, Friends of Echo Lake and Dam; McCanna Park, Burlington Lion’s Club; Riverfront Park, Project Active Citizen (PAC House); Sunset Park, the Schmidt Family; Wagner Park, Ansay & Associates LLC; Water Tower Park, the Mehring-Stickler Family; and Wehmhoff Jucker Park, the Walking Girls.

Julie Rezash, vice president of the Burlington Women’s Club, said adopting Bushnell Park fits with the club’s mission of civic involvement.

The club nearly disbanded a few years ago because of declining membership, but it has rebounded with 30 new members.

Adopting a park will boost the club’s visibility, Rezash said.

The group already has posted assignments for club members to take turns visiting and caring for Bushnell Park, 32100 Bushnell Road.

“People love to be outside,” Rezash said. “What better way to give back to your community?”

