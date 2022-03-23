Burlington getting three more firefighters after unexplained 'reorganization' discussion

BURLINGTON — Three new firefighters are being added to the Burlington Fire Department, after a closed-door meeting of the City Council about the department.

The City Council met in a closed session March 15 to discuss what the meeting agenda described as “a possible reorganization of the fire department.”

The council invoked an exemption to Wisconsin’s open meetings law that allows for closed-door discussion of “employment, promotion, compensation or performance” of any public employee.

Officials said later the council discussed creating three new firefighter positions during the hourlong closed meeting, then voted to approve the new full-time positions to replace three part-time positions.

The change would increase, from nine to 12, the number of full-time firefighters on the city payroll.

Mayor Jeannie Hefty and Assistant City Administrator Megan Watkins both declined to say why the agenda cited a possible reorganization of the Fire Department.

Hefty referred questions to Fire Chief Alan Babe, who could not be reached for comment.

Other members of the City Council and the Police and Fire Commission also could not be reached for comment.

Watkins stated in an email that no applications have been received for the three new firefighter positions. Watkins said applications would be reviewed later by the Police and Fire Commission.

The starting salary for a firefighter/paramedic is about $52,000 a year.

Asked if increasing the number of full-time firefighters from nine to 12 represented an expansion, Watkins stated: “This is not a department expansion. The department is working to ensure enough personnel on shift to provide coverage for calls to service.”

According to the city’s 2022 budget, approved last fall, the three new firefighter positions would cost the city $326,000 in salaries, benefits and other costs.

The Fire Department’s total budget increased from $1.2 million to $1.6 million this year.

The budget noted that efforts are underway to upgrade the Fire Department from advanced EMT service to paramedic service when it comes to providing emergency medical services.

“Having these additional employees allows for EMS calls to be responded to quickly,” the budget states, “and have the ability for additional staff to respond to a fire call that may happen at the same time.”

Without the three additional firefighters, the budget states: “Operations would be directly impacted because we would not efficiently be able to get out the door quickly for all EMS and fire calls.”

