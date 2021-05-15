Burlington gets a little loopy with new festival celebrating downtown's distinctive shape

BURLINGTON — If a city is lucky enough to have a loop, then folks should do loop stuff, right?
That is the thinking behind a new event, Loop Day, to highlight and celebrate Burlington’s semi-circular downtown shopping district.
The event scheduled for Saturday, June 5, will close off the street so that pedestrians can mingle freely in a festival atmosphere while Loop merchants display their goods outside.
Located along Chestnut Street between Pine Street and Milwaukee Street, the Loop does not cover a lot of real estate. But what it lacks in size, it makes up for with its distinctive appearance and character.
“It’s something that makes Burlington Burlington,” business owner Bevin Dawson said.
Dating back more than a hundred years, the Loop is believed to have gotten its unusual shape from a disagreement among early settlers about something regarding maps.
Today, the shapely shopping district is inhabited by a coffee shop, Italian restaurant, hair salon, brewery, ice cream shop, bakery and other establishments. There also are park benches, decorative sidewalks and landscaping.
Traffic moves in only one direction along Chestnut Street.
Bernard Petersen, owner of The Runaway microbrewery, said he and others decided to organize Loop Day to promote the Loop’s many new businesses and to spotlight a bit of a resurgence in the area.
Many storefronts were vacant about five years ago, Petersen said, but today the Loop is back.
“There’s just a lot of good, positive energy,” he said. “I really have a passion for the downtown area coming alive again.”
Once city officials agreed to close off Chestnut Street for the June 5 event, Burlington’s first-ever Loop Day came together.
Virtually every business owner has agreed to participate in one way or another, many of them setting up shop out on the sidewalks. Some also will offer special tours or demonstrations.
The event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and continue until 7 p.m., with live music, food, games and more. The police and fire departments are planning to attend and offer summer safety tips.
Dawson’s business, The Loops Commons, will be open to the public for an indoor art show featuring more than 100 photographs submitted by participants from throughout Racine County. The show is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Kitty Cisler, manager of Studio A photography in The Loop Commons, said many submitted photos show Burlington scenes. And others offer a wide range of images and photography styles.
Cisler said she is happy to be part of the new Loop Day event. Of the shopping district, she said: “This little strip has a lot of energy.”
Admission is free to both Loop Day and the art show.
Kelly Hansen, owner of the Hansen’s in Burlington ice cream shop, said she is eager to show Loop Day patrons her wide variety of ice cream flavors and other treats.
Since opening in January, Hansen said, she has been impressed by the camaraderie and team spirit among merchants in the Loop. Her popcorn, for example, is sold at the Runaway microbrewery.
Hansen said settling in the Loop was definitely the right move for her, as the area seems to be finding a sense of rebirth.
“It’s a little off the beaten path,” she said. “But this quirky one-way street has so much potential.”