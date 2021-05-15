Burlington gets a little loopy with new festival celebrating downtown's distinctive shape

Many storefronts were vacant about five years ago, Petersen said, but today the Loop is back.

“There’s just a lot of good, positive energy,” he said. “I really have a passion for the downtown area coming alive again.”

Once city officials agreed to close off Chestnut Street for the June 5 event, Burlington’s first-ever Loop Day came together.

Virtually every business owner has agreed to participate in one way or another, many of them setting up shop out on the sidewalks. Some also will offer special tours or demonstrations.

The event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and continue until 7 p.m., with live music, food, games and more. The police and fire departments are planning to attend and offer summer safety tips.

Dawson’s business, The Loops Commons, will be open to the public for an indoor art show featuring more than 100 photographs submitted by participants from throughout Racine County. The show is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Kitty Cisler, manager of Studio A photography in The Loop Commons, said many submitted photos show Burlington scenes. And others offer a wide range of images and photography styles.