With gardening season nearly here, employees at Burlington Garden Center are getting ready for eager gardeners. The business at 5205 Mormon Road switched to its seven-day-a-week schedule effective April 1, and workers have been busy planting, watering and growing a fresh inventory. The business also offers classes and other activities, including a Houseplant Happy Hour. For more information, go to
burlingtongardencenter.com.
As winter doubles down, spring fever is heating up. Garden centers say it’s the perfect time to start planning for spring planting season.
5 colorful spring flowers that are almost impossible to kill
Daffodils
Bright and sunny daffodils require minimal maintenance and are easy to grow. They’ll thrive in sunny spots but can also tolerate partial shade. They’re also perennial, so you’ll get to enjoy the pop of color they provide for years to come.
Pansies
Pansies are a popular spring flower thanks to their vibrant purple and yellow hues and ease of maintenance. They’re hardy enough to withstand a light frost, making them perfect for early spring. Pansies prefer partial shade but can tolerate full sun, too.
Marigolds
If you want to add a bright pop of color to your garden and repel pests at the same time, choose marigolds. This flower is a popular pick for beginner gardeners for good reason. They thrive in full sun and well-draining soil, so if you’ve had a problem with plants drying out in the past, marigolds could be the solution.
Zinnias
Need another flower that can withstand hot or dry conditions? Try zinnias. These bright and bold flowers will continue to bloom throughout the season if you deadhead the plant regularly.
Cosmos
Cosmos are an easy-to-grow flower that will add a touch of whimsy to your garden. They love full sun and well-draining soil like marigolds and zinnias. They’ll also continue to bloom through spring and summer.
Using almanac and gardening sources,
Spring is a fruitful (or vegetable-full) season for gardeners. While you might think of spring flowers first, these five vegetables also thriv…
Many gardeners lovingly tend plants only to find them ravaged by unknown forces. But fear not: There are ways to identify and treat these threats.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.