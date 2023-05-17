Adrian’s Frozen Custard in Burlington is a local favorite when the temperatures heat up and people get a craving for a cool treat. Named for the family that started the business, the stand at 572 Bridge St., across from Veterans Terrace, has been in operation since the 1970s. The season began mid-March, and business picked up last week when the thermometer approached 80 degrees. Temperatures climbed to 80 degrees again in some areas of Racine County Tuesday. Adrian’s is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.