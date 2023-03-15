BURLINGTON — Four years after taking over emergency medical service in the community, the Burlington Fire Department has achieved full paramedic status.

The upgraded license from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services means that Burlington can offer a wider range of service options to patients calling for ambulances.

The department previously was licensed as an advanced EMT (emergency medical technician) department, which limited the services that could be offered to patients.

Fire Chief Alan Babe said the new license is a significant achievement and the culmination of much work by the fire department's 15 full-time staff and 31 volunteer firefighters.

"It's a whole new chapter for us," Babe said.

The department took over emergency medical services in 2019 when the Burlington Rescue Squad dissolved after 70-plus years as a private community ambulance service.

The department last year reported handling about 2,400 calls for emergency medical service, or an average of more than six a day.

Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty said Babe and his team put in "countless hours" of work to elevate the fire department to the highest level of ambulance service possible.

The city has two ambulances ready to respond around-the-clock.

"When a patient is critical and minutes are counting down on how soon this patient is treated, paramedics have the capability of administrating advance medication and care," Hefty said.

Qualifying for the upgraded license required having enough paramedics on staff, completing the necessary training of its paramedics and updating its operational plan.

The department has four fully-trained paramedics, plus two more currently in training.

The new paramedic license took effect Feb. 21.

Babe said the upgrade has been a goal since the city-funded department stepped up to succeed the Burlington Rescue Squad.

"Being a paramedic service," he said, "allows our department to provide the highest level of pre-hospital care to our citizens."

