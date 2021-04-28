Burlington eyes $200,000 rebranding strategy if it drops 'Chocolate City U.S.A.'

The Burlington City Council has not yet voted on whether to drop the “Chocolate City U.S.A.” slogan. Adopted in 1987, the brand is closely tied to the yearly ChocolateFest event, which organizers have changed to a different theme, at least temporarily, partly because of the city’s rebranding study.

The rebranding has been under discussion for a couple of years, long before the consultant was hired.

The city is paying the consultant with a $40,000 state tourism grant unrelated to the city’s hotel room tax revenue.

Collecting an 8% tax from visitors renting local hotel rooms, the city distributes about $40,000 a year each to Real Racine and the Burlington chamber to fund marketing of the community to tourists, shoppers and other visitors. Real Racine also collects hotel taxes from other municipalities in Racine County and works to promote tourism countywide.

Each agency last fall sent $20,000 to the city as the first of five planned annual payments.