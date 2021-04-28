Burlington eyes $200,000 rebranding strategy if it drops 'Chocolate City U.S.A.'

BURLINGTON — If city leaders launch a rebranding campaign for Burlington, they will have a $200,000 budget to reintroduce the community now known as “Chocolate City U.S.A.”
The city has secured funding commitments for rebranding from both the Real Racine tourism promotion group and the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce.
Leaders of both groups say they have agreed, at the city’s request, to provide $20,000 a year for five years, using money from Burlington’s hotel-room tax collections.
The arrangement involves about half of Burlington’s allocated hotel tax revenue, and officials say it will mean less money available to promote the city under its current “Chocolate City U.S.A.” brand.
But officials at both Real Racine and the Burlington chamber say they have agreed to the funding partnership for a rebranding effort currently under consideration to replace the longstanding chocolate-themed slogan.
“This is a worthwhile project to partner with,” Real Racine President Dave Blank said.
Burlington Chamber Executive Director Jan Ludtke said that while her board members initially had many questions about the funding arrangement, they supported the city’s request.
“Rebranding is not something that comes inexpensively,” Ludtke said.
Other details of the city’s planned rebranding budget have not been released.
City leaders have hired a consultant to consider the possibility of dropping the “Chocolate City U.S.A.” slogan out of concern that it has gotten stale after 30-plus years. One possible alternative being discussed is “City of Trails,” to draw visitors with Burlington’s hiking, biking and snowmobiling trails.
The consulting firm of GrahamSpencer Brand + Content Solutions plans to present its findings by late spring.
GrahamSpencer officials could not be reached for comment.
Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty declined to comment on the $200,000 rebranding budget being assembled.
City Council President Jon Schultz said he had few details about the financial arrangement, except that Real Racine and the Burlington chamber had agreed to fund a rebranding initiative.
“This is a citywide effort that takes everyone in order to be successful,” Schultz said.
Hefty and Schultz both referred other questions to City Administrator Carina Walters, who could not be reached for comment.
The Burlington City Council has not yet voted on whether to drop the “Chocolate City U.S.A.” slogan. Adopted in 1987, the brand is closely tied to the yearly ChocolateFest event, which organizers have changed to a different theme, at least temporarily, partly because of the city’s rebranding study.
The rebranding has been under discussion for a couple of years, long before the consultant was hired.
The city is paying the consultant with a $40,000 state tourism grant unrelated to the city’s hotel room tax revenue.
Collecting an 8% tax from visitors renting local hotel rooms, the city distributes about $40,000 a year each to Real Racine and the Burlington chamber to fund marketing of the community to tourists, shoppers and other visitors. Real Racine also collects hotel taxes from other municipalities in Racine County and works to promote tourism countywide.
Each agency last fall sent $20,000 to the city as the first of five planned annual payments.
Both agencies said earmarking hotel tax dollars for rebranding would make fewer dollars available for tourism marketing. Neither is certain what will happen to the funding arrangement if the city ultimately decides to stick with “Chocolate City U.S.A.” rather than rebrand Burlington.
“That’s a good question,” Ludtke said.
Blank said he suspects the $200,000, in that case, would be spent redoubling efforts under the chocolate theme.
While Ludtke said her organization has not yet taken a stand on the rebranding idea, Blank said he wholeheartedly supports the idea of giving Burlington a new identity for attracting tourists.
“I think it’s a great initiative,” he said. Of the chocolate slogan, he said: “It’s time to move on.”