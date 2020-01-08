Burlington DPW worker who died while completing shift remembered with tribute

BURLINGTON — A veteran Burlington staffer who was noted for his friendly demeanor and professionalism in a variety of capacities within the Public Works Department was remembered Tuesday with an official proclamation and a tribute from city officials.

Mayor Jeannie Hefty read a proclamation in honor of Robert Petersen at the beginning of a City Council meeting. Petersen, who worked for the city on a full-time basis for 44 years, died unexpectedly Dec. 7 while completing his scheduled shift.

Hefty, who was emotional as she read the proclamation, said it served as an opportunity to remember an employee who left an indelible impact on the community.

“I talked to Bob (metaphorically) before I came (to the council meeting), and I said, ‘We’re going to do you proud tonight,’” Hefty said. “We did.”

Petersen’s lengthy resume with the city began in 1967 when he joined the Public Works Department. He left briefly to assume a role on the Town of Burlington’s Police Department, but ultimately returned to the city DPW in 1970 for a role he would retain until retirement in 2013.

In the proclamation, Hefty pointed to a number of Petersen’s personal and professional attributes, including his service as a maintenance worker in the Parks Department.