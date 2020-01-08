Burlington DPW worker who died while completing shift remembered with tribute

BURLINGTON — A veteran Burlington staffer who was noted for his friendly demeanor and professionalism in a variety of capacities within the Public Works Department was remembered Tuesday with an official proclamation and a tribute from city officials.
Mayor Jeannie Hefty read a proclamation in honor of Robert Petersen at the beginning of a City Council meeting. Petersen, who worked for the city on a full-time basis for 44 years, died unexpectedly Dec. 7 while completing his scheduled shift.
Hefty, who was emotional as she read the proclamation, said it served as an opportunity to remember an employee who left an indelible impact on the community.
“I talked to Bob (metaphorically) before I came (to the council meeting), and I said, ‘We’re going to do you proud tonight,’” Hefty said. “We did.”
Petersen’s lengthy resume with the city began in 1967 when he joined the Public Works Department. He left briefly to assume a role on the Town of Burlington’s Police Department, but ultimately returned to the city DPW in 1970 for a role he would retain until retirement in 2013.
In the proclamation, Hefty pointed to a number of Petersen’s personal and professional attributes, including his service as a maintenance worker in the Parks Department.
“(He) was well-regarded for his forestry, electrical and cooking skills, and his sense of humor,” Hefty wrote in the proclamation.
Petersen came out of retirement and resumed working for the city on a part-time basis last spring for more than six months before his death, working at the city’s compost site.
Of his final chapter of employment, Hefty said Petersen “was commended by members of the public and users of the compost site for his exemplary customer service.”
Grant accepted for Fire Department
The City Council approved Fire Chief Alan Babe’s request to accept an $87,620.95 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to purchase ventilation equipment to firefighters are kept safe from harmful contaminants while assuming their duties at the city firehouse.
As a provision of the grant, the city needs to chip in 5 percent of the total cost of its own funds, which totals $5,881.05.
Babe said the funds will give the City of Burlington Fire Department the opportunity to invest in a direct-source-capture exhaust extraction system.
“This grant makes it possible to properly protect our firefighters from harmful exhaust emissions, particulate matter and the deadly carcinogenic material that comes from diesel exhausts,” Babe wrote.
“Furthermore, the installation of an exhaust removal system would eliminate the particulate matter that comes in contact with their firefighting gear and equipment that is hanging in the apparatus bays.”
Hefty to undergo surgery
Although not shared at the meeting, Hefty announced Tuesday that she will be stepping away from some of her mayoral duties while recovering from orthopedic surgery.
In a statement provided to The Journal Times and shared with aldermen, Hefty said she will “fully perform her mayoral duties” during her recovery, “but with necessary limited attendance at public events.” She also stated, “No matter what, I will ensure that the city is running well.”
Hefty was first elected as mayor in 1992 and assumed the city’s top elected post through 2000. She again was elected to the position in 2016 after returning to the city after living outside the city for a period of time She has served as mayor since and has filed to run for re-election in April. She is running unopposed.