Burlington divided regarding teacher suspended after he said he was going to D.C. ahead of riot

Paul Nelson wrote to BASD officials, referring to what he said were more materials from Taff’s classroom plan. Without explanation, Nelson added: “I don’t like the path my research is taking me down.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Judson Wallace, who described himself as an educator, wrote that students objecting to Taff’s actions were “hand-picked voices” and thus did not represent the entirety of the responses from Taff’s students.

Wallace continued, saying that students today “Having grown up in the age of the digital panopticon, they are surprisingly resistant to the effects of astroturfed political jargon and synthetic consensus. What viewpoints are you pushing into the shadows? What castles are being made outside of your approved sandbox? Do you have any idea how the District’s actions will be perceived by your students? I ask you, because I know you don’t.”

No open discussion yet

Several public comments on the matter were shared with Burlington Area School Board members at a Jan. 11 meeting. The Journal Times obtained copies of the comments via an open records request.

Board members did not discuss the Taff issue publicly pm Jan. 11, and Board President Roseann Hahn told her colleagues it was not necessary to discuss the submitted public comments.

Investigation of Burlington High teacher focusing solely on his lesson plan Burlington High School officials are investigating whether one of its teachers posted a lesson plan "that violated district policies" for students before heading to D.C. ahead of the Trump rally that turned into a deadly riot. Whether high school social studies teacher Jeff Taff was at the Capitol on Wednesday is not relevant to the investigation, according to the Burlington Area School District. "If the district were to ever confirm a staff member’s involvement in a criminal activity, that would be a separate issue," officials said.