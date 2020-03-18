Burlington declares state of emergency; city buildings closing on Thursday due to health crisis

BURLINGTON — Out of concern over the ongoing spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, the City of Burlington has decided to close most city buildings to the public starting Thursday.
The city announced on Wednesday that effective March 19, the city will make alternative arrangements for in-person services and will close City Hall, 300 N. Pine St., the Department of Public Works building and Wastewater Pollution Control Facility at 2100 and 2200 S. Pine St., and Fire Department at 165 W. Washington St., to the general public.
City Administrator Carina Walters said the Burlington Police Department at 224 E. Jefferston St., will remain open. Police and Fire will continue full operations with protective measures to protect the public and first responders.
Early in-person absentee voting will be relocated to the police department building beginning Monday, March 23. Voters may cast their ballots from from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until April 3. The city is strongly encouraging absentee voting by mail. Absentee ballots can be requested at myvote.wi.com or through by email to cityhall@burlington-wi.gov.
Public Works
The city's Public Works Department plans to operate with minimal staff to ensure critical public health and safety functions will continue. Some non-essential services will be discontinued.
Pollution control will continue testing but will no longer conduct private well testing or other outside testing.
Utility bills should be submitted through Payment Service Network, direct pay or through the mail.
City parks, which would typically open on May 1, has been postponed and all park facilities will remain closed. The city notes that public playgrounds and other park facilities will not be cleaned or sanitized and should not be used.
The opening of the city's compost site, which would typically in April, has been postponed as well as curbside brush collection.
In its press release, the city encouraged residents to take all COVID-19 precautions, including social distancing, washing hands, frequently cleaning surfaces and staying home if sick.
Who to contact?
Any questions regarding city services can be sent to cityhall@burlington-wi.gov or at the following phone numbers. Staff will respond as soon as they are able.
- City Hall: (262) 342-1161
- Water Department and Public Works: (262) 342-1181
- Library: (262) 342-1130
- Police (non-emergency): (262) 342-1100
- Fire (non-emergency): (262) 763-7842
- Municipal Court: (262) 342-1129
- Building Inspection: (262) 342-1164
- Register of Deeds: (262) 636-3208
- Racine County Clerk: (262) 636-3121
- Racine County Treasurer: (262) 636-3239
The city will continue to post updates on its website at burlington-wi.gov and on the city's Facebook page, Facebook.com/burlingtonwi.