Burlington declares state of emergency; city buildings closing on Thursday due to health crisis

BURLINGTON — Out of concern over the ongoing spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, the City of Burlington has decided to close most city buildings to the public starting Thursday.

The city announced on Wednesday that effective March 19, the city will make alternative arrangements for in-person services and will close City Hall, 300 N. Pine St., the Department of Public Works building and Wastewater Pollution Control Facility at 2100 and 2200 S. Pine St., and Fire Department at 165 W. Washington St., to the general public.

City Administrator Carina Walters said the Burlington Police Department at 224 E. Jefferston St., will remain open. Police and Fire will continue full operations with protective measures to protect the public and first responders.

Early in-person absentee voting will be relocated to the police department building beginning Monday, March 23. Voters may cast their ballots from from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until April 3. The city is strongly encouraging absentee voting by mail. Absentee ballots can be requested at myvote.wi.com or through by email to cityhall@burlington-wi.gov.

