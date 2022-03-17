Burlington council OKs new study on replacing Echo Lake with riverfront park

BURLINGTON — Consultants on Echo Lake will spend the next few months exploring the potential for a new riverfront park development if Echo Lake is drained and removed.

The Burlington City Council has agreed to hire Ayres Associates Inc. for a study showcasing the possibilities for replacing Echo Lake with new recreational amenities.

The study, which also will discuss the option of restoring the lake, is designed to help voters make an informed choice, should the city decide to hold a referendum on the future of the manmade former mill pond.

Ayres Associates is scheduled to present its findings by June.

City officials expect to decide by August whether to put Echo Lake up for an advisory referendum, which would measure public sentiment without requiring the city to conform to the majority opinion.

Expand and upgrade, or remove

State regulators have determined that the city-owned dam at Echo Lake no longer meets state safety standards. As a result, the dam either must be expanded and upgraded or it must be removed.

Created in the 1800s, the former mill pond remains popular with wedding parties and other groups at the adjacent Veterans Terrace event center. But the 70-acre impoundment on the White River also has become neglected and polluted in recent years, with water depths reduced to an average two feet.

In a previous report, Ayres Associates calculated that saving Echo Lake would cost more than $5 million, to modify the dam and dredge the lake bottom. City officials say borrowing $5 million would increase property taxes for the average homeowner by $68 a year over 20 years, or a total of $1,368.

Removing the dam and draining the lake would cost less, with estimates ranging from $1.1 million to $2 million. Borrowing $1.5 million to remove the lake would cost the average homeowner $20 a year, or a total of $409.

If the lake was removed, the White River would resume flowing naturally through the area, presenting a restored riverfront where the city could develop new recreational facilities.

Any major new amenities added to the site would require an additional expense to be decided by the city separately. Ayres has presented such ideas as boardwalks, pedestrian bridges and fishing docks.

The Burlington Park Board is recommending removing Echo Lake and restoring the White River, which connects with the Fox River.

In addition to seeking new details from consultants, city officials are discussing creating a steering committee to continue reviewing the Echo Lake issue. Details of the new group have not been presented, although City Administrator Carina Walters has called it a “sounding board.”

The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to spend $64,000 on the new study, which has been called a “Dam Removal Park Master Plan” and an “Echo Lake Park Master Plan.”

Aldermen approved the proposal with little discussion.

A final decision on the future of Echo Lake will follow elections next month when three new aldermen are expected to join the nine-member City Council.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.