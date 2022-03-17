Burlington council OKs new study on replacing Echo Lake with riverfront park

The study, which also will discuss the option of restoring the lake, is designed to help voters make an informed choice, should the city decide to hold a referendum on the future of the manmade former mill pond.
Ayres Associates is scheduled to present its findings by June.
City officials expect to decide by August whether to put Echo Lake up for an advisory referendum, which would measure public sentiment without requiring the city to conform to the majority opinion.
State regulators have determined that the city-owned dam at Echo Lake no longer meets state safety standards. As a result, the dam either must be expanded and upgraded or it must be removed.
Created in the 1800s, the former mill pond remains popular with wedding parties and other groups at the adjacent Veterans Terrace event center. But the 70-acre impoundment on the White River also has become neglected and polluted in recent years, with water depths reduced to an average two feet.
In a previous report, Ayres Associates calculated that saving Echo Lake would cost more than $5 million, to modify the dam and dredge the lake bottom. City officials say borrowing $5 million would increase property taxes for the average homeowner by $68 a year over 20 years, or a total of $1,368.
Removing the dam and draining the lake would cost less, with estimates ranging from $1.1 million to $2 million. Borrowing $1.5 million to remove the lake would cost the average homeowner $20 a year, or a total of $409.
If the lake was removed, the White River would resume flowing naturally through the area, presenting a restored riverfront where the city could develop new recreational facilities.
Any major new amenities added to the site would require an additional expense to be decided by the city separately. Ayres has presented such ideas as boardwalks, pedestrian bridges and fishing docks.
In addition to seeking new details from consultants, city officials are discussing creating a steering committee to continue reviewing the Echo Lake issue. Details of the new group have not been presented, although City Administrator Carina Walters has called it a “sounding board.”
The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to spend $64,000 on the new study, which has been called a “Dam Removal Park Master Plan” and an “Echo Lake Park Master Plan.”
Aldermen approved the proposal with little discussion.
A final decision on the future of Echo Lake will follow elections next month when three new aldermen are expected to join the nine-member City Council.
Photos: From industry to recreation, Burlington's beloved Echo Lake through the years
Early 1900s photo shows water running over the Echo Lake dam
Man standing on dam at Echo Lake in Burlington in 1900
Locomotive roars past the Echo Lake dam in Burlington circa 1890
Men fishing along the dam on Echo Lake in the year 1890
Smokestack industry on display across White River toward Echo Lake dam
Men wearing bowler hats gather in the year 1900 at the dam of Echo Lake
Low-water conditions on Echo Lake in 1904
Ice skaters head out onto a frozen Echo Lake in Burlington in 1965
Pitcher delivers the ball in game of 'iceball' on frozen Echo Lake in Burlington
Boat races with spectators on Burlington's Echo Lake
Man runs across frozen Echo Lake during a winter game of 'iceball'
Spectators watch boat races on Echo Lake in the year 2003
Man fishes on the White River near the dam at Echo Lake in Burlington in 2021
Gov. Tony Evers delivers a $20 million check to Racine to help build the new Racine Community Health Center, using federal COVID-19 stimulus funds to jumpstart a facility aimed at improving health care for low-income Racine families.
Depending on how you knew him, Bendt Laurits Bendtsen Jr. could’ve been Ben, Ben Jr., Benny, Benji Jr., or Mr. B. to you. But most people knew him as Benny. Benny, third-generation owner of Bendtsen’s Bakery from 1993-2016, died Feb. 13 of liver and kidney complications. He was 66.
An engineer's rendering depicts a restored White River flowing in Burlington, with a possible pedestrian bridge passing over the river, if the city were to remove the dam at Echo Lake and allow the manmade lake to drain into the river.