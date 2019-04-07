BURLINGTON — With the weather getting warmer, residents and visitors will officially be able to enjoy city parks with their furry canine friends.
The Burlington City Council voted Wednesday to allow dogs in city parks with some restrictions.
Owners:
- Must keep their animal on a leash no longer than 6 feet, which is consistent with Racine County rules.
- Must keep the animal off of playgrounds and athletic fields.
- Must immediately remove an animal that exhibits aggressive behavior.
- Are liable for any injury caused by their pet.
- Are responsible for any damage caused by the animal.
- Are responsible for cleaning up and removing defecation.
- Must comply with all animal control ordinances.
The legislation, as it was originally presented to the council, prohibited dogs from picnic shelters. Alderman Susan Kott from the 1st District made a motion to remove the prohibition, which passed with Kott and aldermen Theresa Meyer, Ryan Heft, Bob Grandi, Tom Preusker and Tom Bauman voting in support. Aldermen Steve Rauch and Jon Schultz voted to keep the restriction in place.
Kott also amended the ordinance to state that dogs would not be allowed during the annual ChocolateFest, citing concerns over the amount of crowding, activity and children at ChocolateFest. The motion passed.
The final vote allowing dogs in parks with the amendments passed, 6-2 with Kott, Meyer, Heft, Grandi, Preusker and Bauman voting in favor. Rauch and Schultz voted in opposition.
