BURLINGTON — With resurfacing planned for Milwaukee Avenue and West State Street planned for this summer, the Burlington City Council asked that the project include changes to address safety concerns along that roadway.
The two streets merge into each other a block west of McHenry Street.
City Public Works Director Peter Riggs presented three options that engineering contractor Kapur and Associates proposed to address perceived safety issues at the Milwaukee Avenue, McHenry Street and State Street triangle area. The options were the result of consultations with area stakeholders such as public safety officials and area schools, hospitals and businesses.
First, Riggs pointed out that of the 19 accidents reported in 2018 in the area, the majority of them happened at the four-way stop at State and McHenry. Police Chief Mark Anderson said most of those accidents were caused by distracted driving and inexperienced drivers.
The busy intersection is adjacent to St. Mary’s Church and Grade School and Catholic Central High School and one block north of Aurora Burlington Medical Center.
The first option discussed was to turn Milwaukee Avenue into a one lane, one-way southbound street from the intersection with McHenry Street to the intersection with State Street. The northbound lane on that block would be converted to parking. Bump-outs and islands would be added to redirect traffic. A traffic light or stop control could be added at Milwaukee and State.
Riggs said the proposal is appealing because it would remove conflicting traffic patterns at McHenry and Milwaukee, but would funnel more traffic through the State and McHenry intersection. Considering State and McHenry already has the most accidents in that area, Riggs said the city would have to consider adding traffic lights to that intersection, which “comes with a hefty price tag.”
The second option presented was to make intersection adjustments at McHenry and Milwaukee, adjusting the curbs so cars would turn slightly left coming into the intersection so that they are perpendicular to Milwaukee, improving drivers’ ability to see cars coming north on Milwaukee. The yield sign would be replaced with a stop sign.
Riggs said that while that proposal provides considerable benefits at the McHenry and Milwaukee intersection, it creates additional issues at the intersection just south at McHenry and Jefferson Street.
Riggs said the majority of Jefferson traffic turns left onto McHenry, so proposed alterations would create some “pretty challenging sight lines” for those drivers. He also expressed concern that having a stop sign on McHenry would back up traffic on that street, possibly as far south as State.
Another concern Riggs heard from stakeholders is that the alterations would make it difficult for truck traffic to turn southbound onto McHenry, particularly if coming from Amanda Street.
The third option was noninvasive changes, such as changing the yield sign on McHenry facing Milwaukee to a stop sign, enhancing the crosswalk on Milwaukee at the McHenry intersection and adding a sign on State indicating no right turns are allowed onto Milwaukee.
No choice endorsed
Riggs said that his department did not recommend adopting any of the proposals.
“After the feedback and looking at the crash history and the traffic counts, I don’t feel at this point that any of these three alternatives would provide more benefit than we potentially lose in negative impacts,” said Riggs.
He did recommend some pre-emptive signs going into the State and McHenry intersection warning people unfamiliar with the area about the four-way stop.
Aldermen then discussed on how signage could be changed to warn and provide clarity to drivers but no clear decision was made. The council decided to table the issue for further discussion.
